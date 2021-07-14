Area girls basketball rankings, final

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 7/14/2021
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (16-1)
|4
|2. Webster Groves (22-6)
|2
|3. O'Fallon (13-2)
|7
|4. Holt (22-3)
|1
|5. Francis Howell Central (20-7)
|3
|6. Francis Howell North (18-8)
|8
|7. Marquette (18-6)
|5
|8. Belleville West (10-5)
|NR
|9. Parkway North (17-8)
|6
|10. Troy Buchanan (15-10)
|9
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (29-0)
|1
|2. Whitfield (24-4)
|3
|3. Vashon (18-2)
|2
|4. Cardinal Ritter (21-6)
|4
|5. Union (19-2)
|8
|6. Civic Memorial (16-1)
|10
|7. Westminster (23-5)
|5
|8. John Burroughs (13-5)
|7
|9. Lutheran South (17-10)
|NR
|10. St. Dominic (17-10)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked