Area girls basketball rankings, final

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 3/27/2020
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Hazelwood Central (20-9)
|9
|2. Kirkwood (24-4)
|6
|3. Ladue (23-5)
|5
|4. Edwardsville (27-2)
|1
|5. Summit (26-4)
|3
|6. Francis Howell Central (24-3)
|2
|7. Parkway North (19-10)
|7
|8. O'Fallon (28-6)
|4
|9. Troy Buchanan (18-11)
|NR
|10. Marquette (17-10)
|NR
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 3/27/2020
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (27-4)
|1
|2. Whitfield (26-6)
|2
|3. Lutheran St. Charles (23-5)
|3
|4. Sullivan (25-3)
|4
|5. Westminster (23-5)
|6
|6. Highland (27-8)
|8
|7. Civic Memorial (29-6)
|5
|8. Union (20-5)
|7
|9. Father McGivney (27-8)
|9
|10. Okawville (18-14)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
