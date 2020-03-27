Area girls basketball rankings, final
Area girls basketball rankings, final

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 3/27/2020 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Hazelwood Central (20-9)9
2. Kirkwood (24-4)6
3. Ladue (23-5)5
4. Edwardsville (27-2)1
5. Summit (26-4)3
6. Francis Howell Central (24-3)2
7. Parkway North (19-10)7
8. O'Fallon (28-6)4
9. Troy Buchanan (18-11)NR
10. Marquette (17-10)NR
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (27-4)1
2. Whitfield (26-6)2
3. Lutheran St. Charles (23-5)3
4. Sullivan (25-3)4
5. Westminster (23-5)6
6. Highland (27-8)8
7. Civic Memorial (29-6)5
8. Union (20-5)7
9. Father McGivney (27-8)9
10. Okawville (18-14)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
