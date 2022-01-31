Area girls basketball rankings, Week 10

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/31/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (21-4)
|1
|2. Webster Groves (14-3)
|2
|3. O'Fallon (19-5)
|3
|4. Alton (16-6)
|5
|5. Pattonville (14-4)
|7
|6. Eureka (13-6)
|9
|7. Francis Howell Central (12-5)
|4
|8. Triad (15-9)
|10
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (14-5)
|12
|10. Marquette (11-7)
|8
|On the bubble: Kirkwood (11-3), Parkway South (9-8), Parkway West (10-6), Francis Howell (10-8)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (15-0)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (14-3)
|2
|3. Whitfield (11-3)
|3
|4. Civic Memorial (23-4)
|4
|5. Freeburg (23-3)
|6
|6. Alton Marquette (23-6)
|8
|7. Lift For Life (10-7)
|7
|8. Westminster (13-4)
|5
|9. Waterloo (22-5)
|10
|10. St. Charles West (13-3)
|11
|On the bubble: Vashon (8-7), Orchard Farm (13-1), Lutheran St. Charles (14-3), Marissa (14-8), Dupo (15-8)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked