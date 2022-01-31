 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area girls basketball rankings, Week 10

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/31/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (21-4)1
2. Webster Groves (14-3)2
3. O'Fallon (19-5)3
4. Alton (16-6)5
5. Pattonville (14-4)7
6. Eureka (13-6)9
7. Francis Howell Central (12-5)4
8. Triad (15-9)10
9. Fort Zumwalt West (14-5)12
10. Marquette (11-7)8
On the bubble: Kirkwood (11-3), Parkway South (9-8), Parkway West (10-6), Francis Howell (10-8)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/31/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (15-0)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (14-3)2
3. Whitfield (11-3)3
4. Civic Memorial (23-4)4
5. Freeburg (23-3)6
6. Alton Marquette (23-6)8
7. Lift For Life (10-7)7
8. Westminster (13-4)5
9. Waterloo (22-5)10
10. St. Charles West (13-3)11
On the bubble: Vashon (8-7), Orchard Farm (13-1), Lutheran St. Charles (14-3), Marissa (14-8), Dupo (15-8)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ross is boss, helps Clayton roll past Parkway North

Ross is boss, helps Clayton roll past Parkway North

Clayton senior Izzy Ross had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Greyhounds to a 55-18 win over Parkway North on Thursday. Clayton captured the crown in the fourth-team Clayton Round-Robin with three successive wins.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the tournament stars from last week's high school action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News