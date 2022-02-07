Area girls basketball rankings, Week 11

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/7/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (23-4)
|1
|2. Webster Groves (15-4)
|2
|3. O'Fallon (20-5)
|3
|4. Pattonville (15-4)
|5
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (15-5)
|9
|6. Eureka (14-6)
|6
|7. Alton (18-6)
|4
|8. Triad (16-9)
|8
|9. Kirkwood (13-3)
|11
|10. Francis Howell (11-8)
|14
|On the bubble: Troy Buchanan (13-7), Francis Howell Central (12-6), Fort Zumwalt East (10-7), Marquette (12-8), Parkway West (10-7)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (18-0)
|1
|2. Whitfield (12-3)
|2
|3. Cardinal Ritter (15-5)
|3
|4. Civic Memorial (25-4)
|4
|5. Alton Marquette (25-6)
|6
|6. Freeburg (24-3)
|5
|7. Westminster (13-4)
|8
|8. Lift For Life (11-8)
|7
|9. John Burroughs (11-4)
|NR
|10. Waterloo (23-6)
|9
|On the bubble: Father McGivney (21-8), Lutheran St. Charles (15-4), MICDS (13-5), St. Charles West (14-3), Orchard Farm (14-1), STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (12-7), Visitation (12-7), Vashon (9-7), Dupo (17-8)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked