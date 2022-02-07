 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 11

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/7/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (23-4)1
2. Webster Groves (15-4)2
3. O'Fallon (20-5)3
4. Pattonville (15-4)5
5. Fort Zumwalt West (15-5)9
6. Eureka (14-6)6
7. Alton (18-6)4
8. Triad (16-9)8
9. Kirkwood (13-3)11
10. Francis Howell (11-8)14
On the bubble: Troy Buchanan (13-7), Francis Howell Central (12-6), Fort Zumwalt East (10-7), Marquette (12-8), Parkway West (10-7)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/7/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (18-0)1
2. Whitfield (12-3)2
3. Cardinal Ritter (15-5)3
4. Civic Memorial (25-4)4
5. Alton Marquette (25-6)6
6. Freeburg (24-3)5
7. Westminster (13-4)8
8. Lift For Life (11-8)7
9. John Burroughs (11-4)NR
10. Waterloo (23-6)9
On the bubble: Father McGivney (21-8), Lutheran St. Charles (15-4), MICDS (13-5), St. Charles West (14-3), Orchard Farm (14-1), STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (12-7), Visitation (12-7), Vashon (9-7), Dupo (17-8)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
