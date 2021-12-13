 Skip to main content
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 3
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/13/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (8-1)1
2. Webster Groves (3-1)3
3. Marquette (4-2)2
4. Fort Zumwalt West (4-1)NR
5. Parkway West (4-1)NR
6. Alton (7-1)NR
7. Kirkwood (2-0)NR
8. O'Fallon (7-2)9
9. Troy Buchanan (4-2)6
10. Francis Howell Central (4-1)8
On the bubble: Eureka (3-1), Pattonville (4-2), Parkway South (3-2), Fort Zumwalt East (4-1)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/13/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (5-0)1
2. Civic Memorial (9-0)5
3. Cardinal Ritter (4-2)3
4. Whitfield (4-1)4
5. Freeburg (9-0)NR
6. St. Charles West (6-0)8
7. Westminster (5-0)10
8. Vashon (3-3)2
9. Lift For Life (3-1)NR
10. Lutheran St. Charles (4-1)NR
On the bubble: Carlyle (8-0), John Burroughs (2-2), Alton Marquette (6-3), Borgia (3-2), Lutheran South (4-2), Father McGivney (6-2), Waterloo (8-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
