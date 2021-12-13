Area girls basketball rankings, Week 3

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/13/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (8-1)
|1
|2. Webster Groves (3-1)
|3
|3. Marquette (4-2)
|2
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (4-1)
|NR
|5. Parkway West (4-1)
|NR
|6. Alton (7-1)
|NR
|7. Kirkwood (2-0)
|NR
|8. O'Fallon (7-2)
|9
|9. Troy Buchanan (4-2)
|6
|10. Francis Howell Central (4-1)
|8
|On the bubble: Eureka (3-1), Pattonville (4-2), Parkway South (3-2), Fort Zumwalt East (4-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (5-0)
|1
|2. Civic Memorial (9-0)
|5
|3. Cardinal Ritter (4-2)
|3
|4. Whitfield (4-1)
|4
|5. Freeburg (9-0)
|NR
|6. St. Charles West (6-0)
|8
|7. Westminster (5-0)
|10
|8. Vashon (3-3)
|2
|9. Lift For Life (3-1)
|NR
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (4-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Carlyle (8-0), John Burroughs (2-2), Alton Marquette (6-3), Borgia (3-2), Lutheran South (4-2), Father McGivney (6-2), Waterloo (8-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked