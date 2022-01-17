 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 8
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/17/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (16-4)2
2. Webster Groves (9-2)1
3. Francis Howell Central (11-3)3
4. Alton (14-3)5
5. O'Fallon (16-3)4
6. Eureka (11-4)6
7. Troy Buchanan (9-4)7
8. Kirkwood (7-2)8
9. Triad (14-6)NR
10. Marquette (7-5)9
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (10-5), Parkway West (8-4), Francis Howell (7-6), East St. Louis (7-6)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (10-0)1
2. Whitfield (8-2)2
3. Westminster (10-1)3
4. Cardinal Ritter (10-3)5
5. Civic Memorial (18-3)6
6. Freeburg (18-3)4
7. St. Charles West (10-1)9
8. Lift For Life (8-7)10
9. Waterloo (19-4)7
10. Orchard Farm (11-0)11
On the bubble: MICDS (9-3), Alton Marquette (15-6), Lutheran St. Charles (12-3), Mater Dei (11-7), Dupo (13-7)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
