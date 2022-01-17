Area girls basketball rankings, Week 8

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/17/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (16-4)
|2
|2. Webster Groves (9-2)
|1
|3. Francis Howell Central (11-3)
|3
|4. Alton (14-3)
|5
|5. O'Fallon (16-3)
|4
|6. Eureka (11-4)
|6
|7. Troy Buchanan (9-4)
|7
|8. Kirkwood (7-2)
|8
|9. Triad (14-6)
|NR
|10. Marquette (7-5)
|9
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (10-5), Parkway West (8-4), Francis Howell (7-6), East St. Louis (7-6)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (10-0)
|1
|2. Whitfield (8-2)
|2
|3. Westminster (10-1)
|3
|4. Cardinal Ritter (10-3)
|5
|5. Civic Memorial (18-3)
|6
|6. Freeburg (18-3)
|4
|7. St. Charles West (10-1)
|9
|8. Lift For Life (8-7)
|10
|9. Waterloo (19-4)
|7
|10. Orchard Farm (11-0)
|11
|On the bubble: MICDS (9-3), Alton Marquette (15-6), Lutheran St. Charles (12-3), Mater Dei (11-7), Dupo (13-7)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked