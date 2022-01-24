Area girls basketball rankings, Week 9

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/24/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (18-4)
|1
|2. Webster Groves (12-3)
|2
|3. O'Fallon (18-4)
|5
|4. Francis Howell Central (12-4)
|3
|5. Alton (15-5)
|4
|6. Kirkwood (9-2)
|8
|7. Pattonville (12-4)
|NR
|8. Marquette (10-5)
|10
|9. Eureka (11-5)
|6
|10. Triad (14-8)
|9
|On the bubble: Troy Buchanan (10-5), Fort Zumwalt West (12-5), Parkway South (9-7), Parkway West (8-5), Francis Howell (8-7), East St. Louis (7-8)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (13-0)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (13-3)
|4
|3. Whitfield (8-3)
|2
|4. Civic Memorial (21-3)
|5
|5. Westminster (11-2)
|3
|6. Freeburg (20-3)
|6
|7. Lift For Life (10-7)
|8
|8. Alton Marquette (19-6)
|12
|9. Orchard Farm (12-0)
|10
|10. Waterloo (21-4)
|9
|On the bubble: St. Charles West (11-2), Lutheran St. Charles (13-3), Mater Dei (13-9), Columbia (13-11)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked