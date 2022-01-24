 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 9

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/24/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (18-4)1
2. Webster Groves (12-3)2
3. O'Fallon (18-4)5
4. Francis Howell Central (12-4)3
5. Alton (15-5)4
6. Kirkwood (9-2)8
7. Pattonville (12-4)NR
8. Marquette (10-5)10
9. Eureka (11-5)6
10. Triad (14-8)9
On the bubble: Troy Buchanan (10-5), Fort Zumwalt West (12-5), Parkway South (9-7), Parkway West (8-5), Francis Howell (8-7), East St. Louis (7-8)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (13-0)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (13-3)4
3. Whitfield (8-3)2
4. Civic Memorial (21-3)5
5. Westminster (11-2)3
6. Freeburg (20-3)6
7. Lift For Life (10-7)8
8. Alton Marquette (19-6)12
9. Orchard Farm (12-0)10
10. Waterloo (21-4)9
On the bubble: St. Charles West (11-2), Lutheran St. Charles (13-3), Mater Dei (13-9), Columbia (13-11)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
News