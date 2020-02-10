Area girls basketball rankings, Week 10
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 10

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/10/2020 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (23-1)1
2. Francis Howell Central (18-2)2
3. Summit (17-2)3
4. O'Fallon (24-4)4
5. Kirkwood (19-3)5
6. Ladue (15-4)6
7. Parkway North (15-6)7
8. Fort Zumwalt East (14-5)NR
9. Fort Zumwalt North (13-5)10
10. Belleville West (19-9)NR
On the bubble: Parkway Central (11-8), Webster Groves (11-8), Nerinx Hall (13-7), Hazelwood Central (13-9), Marquette (11-7), Holt (13-7), Oakville (13-6), Ursuline (12-6), St. Joseph's (11-7), Eureka (12-8)
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Whitfield (19-3)2
2. Incarnate Word (17-4)1
3. Sullivan (17-1)3
4. Civic Memorial (25-4)4
5. Lutheran St. Charles (16-4)5
6. Westminster (17-4)6
7. Union (12-4)9
8. Highland (21-7)10
9. Hancock (17-2)7
10. St. Pius X (15-2)8
On the bubble: Hermann (14-5), Alton Marquette (23-6), Father McGivney (23-7), Mater Dei (18-8), Herculaneum (15-6), Jerseyville (21-6), John Burroughs (13-8), Greenville (21-8), Piasa Southwestern (15-10), Lift For Life (17-5)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
