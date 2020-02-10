Area girls basketball rankings, Week 10

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/10/2020
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (23-1)
|1
|2. Francis Howell Central (18-2)
|2
|3. Summit (17-2)
|3
|4. O'Fallon (24-4)
|4
|5. Kirkwood (19-3)
|5
|6. Ladue (15-4)
|6
|7. Parkway North (15-6)
|7
|8. Fort Zumwalt East (14-5)
|NR
|9. Fort Zumwalt North (13-5)
|10
|10. Belleville West (19-9)
|NR
|On the bubble: Parkway Central (11-8), Webster Groves (11-8), Nerinx Hall (13-7), Hazelwood Central (13-9), Marquette (11-7), Holt (13-7), Oakville (13-6), Ursuline (12-6), St. Joseph's (11-7), Eureka (12-8)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/10/2020
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Whitfield (19-3)
|2
|2. Incarnate Word (17-4)
|1
|3. Sullivan (17-1)
|3
|4. Civic Memorial (25-4)
|4
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (16-4)
|5
|6. Westminster (17-4)
|6
|7. Union (12-4)
|9
|8. Highland (21-7)
|10
|9. Hancock (17-2)
|7
|10. St. Pius X (15-2)
|8
|On the bubble: Hermann (14-5), Alton Marquette (23-6), Father McGivney (23-7), Mater Dei (18-8), Herculaneum (15-6), Jerseyville (21-6), John Burroughs (13-8), Greenville (21-8), Piasa Southwestern (15-10), Lift For Life (17-5)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked