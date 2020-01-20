Area girls basketball rankings, Week 7
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 7

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/20/2020 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Francis Howell Central (15-0)1
2. Edwardsville (17-1)2
3. Kirkwood (13-2)3
4. Summit (12-2)4
5. O'Fallon (17-3)5
6. Ladue (11-2)7
7. Parkway North (9-4)8
8. Belleville West (14-6)6
9. Fort Zumwalt North (11-3)NR
10. Parkway Central (8-5)NR
On the bubble: Holt (8-4), Webster Groves (6-4), Fort Zumwalt East (8-4), St. Joseph's (7-5), Marquette (7-4), Oakville (8-3), Hazelwood West (6-3), Liberty (Wentzville) (9-5), McCluer North (8-5), Lindbergh (6-6)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/20/2020 
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Civic Memorial (20-2)1
2. Incarnate Word (13-2)2
3. Whitfield (11-3)3
4. Lutheran St. Charles (11-3)4
5. Sullivan (13-1)5
6. Father McGivney (18-3)7
7. Union (10-2)6
8. St. Pius X (13-1)10
9. Hancock (12-1)NR
10. Lift For Life (11-3)9
On the bubble: Hermann (10-3), Alton Marquette (17-5), Westminster (9-4), Mater Dei (14-5), Highland (16-6), Jerseyville (15-5), John Burroughs (8-5), Greenville (16-7), Piasa Southwestern (11-7), Vashon (8-5)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
