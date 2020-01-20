Area girls basketball rankings, Week 7

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/20/2020
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Francis Howell Central (15-0)
|1
|2. Edwardsville (17-1)
|2
|3. Kirkwood (13-2)
|3
|4. Summit (12-2)
|4
|5. O'Fallon (17-3)
|5
|6. Ladue (11-2)
|7
|7. Parkway North (9-4)
|8
|8. Belleville West (14-6)
|6
|9. Fort Zumwalt North (11-3)
|NR
|10. Parkway Central (8-5)
|NR
|On the bubble: Holt (8-4), Webster Groves (6-4), Fort Zumwalt East (8-4), St. Joseph's (7-5), Marquette (7-4), Oakville (8-3), Hazelwood West (6-3), Liberty (Wentzville) (9-5), McCluer North (8-5), Lindbergh (6-6)
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Civic Memorial (20-2)
|1
|2. Incarnate Word (13-2)
|2
|3. Whitfield (11-3)
|3
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (11-3)
|4
|5. Sullivan (13-1)
|5
|6. Father McGivney (18-3)
|7
|7. Union (10-2)
|6
|8. St. Pius X (13-1)
|10
|9. Hancock (12-1)
|NR
|10. Lift For Life (11-3)
|9
|On the bubble: Hermann (10-3), Alton Marquette (17-5), Westminster (9-4), Mater Dei (14-5), Highland (16-6), Jerseyville (15-5), John Burroughs (8-5), Greenville (16-7), Piasa Southwestern (11-7), Vashon (8-5)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked