Area girls basketball rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/13/2020
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Francis Howell Central (13-0)
|1
|2. Edwardsville (16-1)
|2
|3. Kirkwood (12-2)
|5
|4. Summit (10-2)
|7
|5. O'Fallon (14-3)
|4
|6. Belleville West (12-5)
|6
|7. Ladue (9-2)
|9
|8. Parkway North (8-4)
|10
|9. Holt (8-2)
|NR
|10. Oakville (8-2)
|3
|On the bubble: Parkway Central (7-5), St. Joseph's (7-4), Marquette (7-3), Fort Zumwalt East (7-4), East St. Louis (10-7), Fort Zumwalt North (9-3), Hazelwood Central (7-6), Liberty (Wentzville) (8-3), McCluer North (7-4), Hazelwood West (6-1)
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Civic Memorial (17-2)
|2
|2. Incarnate Word (11-2)
|1
|3. Whitfield (10-3)
|3
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (9-3)
|6
|5. Sullivan (11-1)
|5
|6. Union (9-1)
|4
|7. Father McGivney (15-3)
|7
|8. Hermann (8-2)
|8
|9. Lift For Life (10-3)
|10
|10. St. Pius X (13-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Alton Marquette (15-5), Mater Dei (12-5), Piasa Southwestern (10-6), Jerseyville (13-5), Vashon (8-5), Westminster (9-4), Highland (14-5), Greenville (15-6), Wood River (11-4), St. Clair (7-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked