Area girls basketball rankings, Week 6
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/13/2020 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Francis Howell Central (13-0)1
2. Edwardsville (16-1)2
3. Kirkwood (12-2)5
4. Summit (10-2)7
5. O'Fallon (14-3)4
6. Belleville West (12-5)6
7. Ladue (9-2)9
8. Parkway North (8-4)10
9. Holt (8-2)NR
10. Oakville (8-2)3
On the bubble: Parkway Central (7-5), St. Joseph's (7-4), Marquette (7-3), Fort Zumwalt East (7-4), East St. Louis (10-7), Fort Zumwalt North (9-3), Hazelwood Central (7-6), Liberty (Wentzville) (8-3), McCluer North (7-4), Hazelwood West (6-1)
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Civic Memorial (17-2)2
2. Incarnate Word (11-2)1
3. Whitfield (10-3)3
4. Lutheran St. Charles (9-3)6
5. Sullivan (11-1)5
6. Union (9-1)4
7. Father McGivney (15-3)7
8. Hermann (8-2)8
9. Lift For Life (10-3)10
10. St. Pius X (13-1)NR
On the bubble: Alton Marquette (15-5), Mater Dei (12-5), Piasa Southwestern (10-6), Jerseyville (13-5), Vashon (8-5), Westminster (9-4), Highland (14-5), Greenville (15-6), Wood River (11-4), St. Clair (7-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
Sports