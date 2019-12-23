Area girls basketball rankings, Week 3
0 comments

Area girls basketball rankings, Week 3

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/22/2019 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (11-0)1
2. Francis Howell Central (7-0)2
3. Parkway Central (5-1)4
4. O'Fallon (9-2)3
5. Oakville (7-0)5
6. East St. Louis (8-3)7
7. Parkway North (4-1)9
8. Kirkwood (6-1)10
9. Summit (6-1)6
10. Westminster (5-1)NR
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt East (5-3), Hazelwood Central (5-3), Ladue (3-2), Fort Zumwalt North (5-2), Holt (5-1), Marquette (5-2), Belleville West (7-3), Liberty (Wentzville) (4-1), Hazelwood West (4-1), Troy Buchanan (5-2)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/22/2019 
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (7-1)1
2. Civic Memorial (12-0)2
3. Whitfield (7-1)3
4. Father McGivney (10-0)4
5. Sullivan (8-1)6
6. Lutheran St. Charles (5-2)7
7. Union (5-0)9
8. Hermann (6-1)NR
9. Vashon (6-2)8
10. Lift For Life (5-1)10
On the bubble: Alton Marquette (9-4), Mater Dei (7-3), Piasa Southwestern (8-2), Jerseyville (9-3), St. Pius X (7-1), Principia (4-2), Highland (8-3), Freeburg (8-3), Wood River (9-4), St. Clair (5-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports