|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/16/2019
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (9-0)
|2
|2. Francis Howell Central (5-0)
|5
|3. O'Fallon (7-1)
|3
|4. Parkway Central (4-1)
|1
|5. Oakville (6-0)
|4
|6. Summit (6-0)
|6
|7. East St. Louis (8-2)
|7
|8. Fort Zumwalt North (4-0)
|8
|9. Parkway North (3-1)
|10
|10. Kirkwood (4-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt East (4-1), Collinsville (4-4), Westminster (4-1), Ladue (2-2), Holt (4-1), Marquette (4-2), Belleville West (6-3), Eureka (2-2), Hazelwood West (2-0), Troy Buchanan (5-1)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/16/2019
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (6-1)
|1
|2. Civic Memorial (9-0)
|2
|3. Whitfield (6-1)
|3
|4. Father McGivney (9-0)
|4
|5. Alton Marquette (8-2)
|6
|6. Sullivan (5-1)
|NR
|7. Lutheran St. Charles (3-1)
|5
|8. Vashon (6-2)
|8
|9. Union (3-0)
|NR
|10. Lift For Life (4-0)
|9
|On the bubble: Hermann (6-1), Mater Dei (6-2), Piasa Southwestern (7-1), Jerseyville (7-2), St. Pius X (4-1), Principia (4-2), Highland (6-2), Lutheran South (4-1), Wood River (6-4), Clayton (4-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked