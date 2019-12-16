Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/16/2019 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (9-0)2
2. Francis Howell Central (5-0)5
3. O'Fallon (7-1)3
4. Parkway Central (4-1)1
5. Oakville (6-0)4
6. Summit (6-0)6
7. East St. Louis (8-2)7
8. Fort Zumwalt North (4-0)8
9. Parkway North (3-1)10
10. Kirkwood (4-1)NR
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt East (4-1), Collinsville (4-4), Westminster (4-1), Ladue (2-2), Holt (4-1), Marquette (4-2), Belleville West (6-3), Eureka (2-2), Hazelwood West (2-0), Troy Buchanan (5-1)
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (6-1)1
2. Civic Memorial (9-0)2
3. Whitfield (6-1)3
4. Father McGivney (9-0)4
5. Alton Marquette (8-2)6
6. Sullivan (5-1)NR
7. Lutheran St. Charles (3-1)5
8. Vashon (6-2)8
9. Union (3-0)NR
10. Lift For Life (4-0)9
On the bubble: Hermann (6-1), Mater Dei (6-2), Piasa Southwestern (7-1), Jerseyville (7-2), St. Pius X (4-1), Principia (4-2), Highland (6-2), Lutheran South (4-1), Wood River (6-4), Clayton (4-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked