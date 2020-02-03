Area girls basketball rankings, Week 9
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/3/2020 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (21-1)2
2. Francis Howell Central (17-2)1
3. Summit (15-2)3
4. O'Fallon (22-4)4
5. Kirkwood (17-3)5
6. Ladue (14-2)6
7. Parkway North (13-6)8
8. Nerinx Hall (11-6)NR
9. Webster Groves (11-5)10
10. Fort Zumwalt North (13-4)9
On the bubble: Holt (12-6), Belleville West (17-8), Fort Zumwalt East (12-5), Hazelwood Central (12-8), Marquette (11-6), Parkway Central (9-7), Oakville (11-5), Liberty (Wentzville) (10-7), Hazelwood West (8-4), St. Joseph's (9-6)
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (15-3)1
2. Whitfield (17-3)2
3. Sullivan (15-1)4
4. Civic Memorial (23-4)3
5. Lutheran St. Charles (15-4)5
6. Westminster (14-4)10
7. Hancock (17-1)9
8. St. Pius X (14-2)6
9. Union (10-4)7
10. Highland (21-6)NR
On the bubble: Hermann (12-4), Alton Marquette (22-6), Father McGivney (21-6), Mater Dei (17-8), Lift For Life (13-5), Jerseyville (19-6), John Burroughs (12-6), Greenville (20-7), Piasa Southwestern (14-9), Herculaneum (12-6)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
