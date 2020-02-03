Area girls basketball rankings, Week 9

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/3/2020
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (21-1)
|2
|2. Francis Howell Central (17-2)
|1
|3. Summit (15-2)
|3
|4. O'Fallon (22-4)
|4
|5. Kirkwood (17-3)
|5
|6. Ladue (14-2)
|6
|7. Parkway North (13-6)
|8
|8. Nerinx Hall (11-6)
|NR
|9. Webster Groves (11-5)
|10
|10. Fort Zumwalt North (13-4)
|9
|On the bubble: Holt (12-6), Belleville West (17-8), Fort Zumwalt East (12-5), Hazelwood Central (12-8), Marquette (11-6), Parkway Central (9-7), Oakville (11-5), Liberty (Wentzville) (10-7), Hazelwood West (8-4), St. Joseph's (9-6)
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (15-3)
|1
|2. Whitfield (17-3)
|2
|3. Sullivan (15-1)
|4
|4. Civic Memorial (23-4)
|3
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (15-4)
|5
|6. Westminster (14-4)
|10
|7. Hancock (17-1)
|9
|8. St. Pius X (14-2)
|6
|9. Union (10-4)
|7
|10. Highland (21-6)
|NR
|On the bubble: Hermann (12-4), Alton Marquette (22-6), Father McGivney (21-6), Mater Dei (17-8), Lift For Life (13-5), Jerseyville (19-6), John Burroughs (12-6), Greenville (20-7), Piasa Southwestern (14-9), Herculaneum (12-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked