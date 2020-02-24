Area girls basketball rankings, Week 12
0 comments

Area girls basketball rankings, Week 12

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/24/2020 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (27-1)1
2. Francis Howell Central (21-2)2
3. Summit (21-2)3
4. O'Fallon (27-5)4
5. Ladue (19-4)6
6. Kirkwood (20-4)5
7. Parkway North (17-8)7
8. Fort Zumwalt North (17-5)9
9. Hazelwood Central (16-9)NR
10. Fort Zumwalt East (16-7)8
On the bubble: Parkway Central (13-10), Webster Groves (14-10), Nerinx Hall (17-8), Belleville West (23-10), Marquette (14-7), Holt (15-8), Oakville (15-7), Ursuline (13-10), St. Joseph's (11-9), Eureka (13-10)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/24/2020 
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (21-4)2
2. Whitfield (21-5)1
3. Lutheran St. Charles (20-4)5
4. Sullivan (21-2)3
5. Civic Memorial (28-5)4
6. Westminster (21-4)6
7. Union (17-4)7
8. Highland (25-7)8
9. Father McGivney (27-7)NR
10. Hancock (21-2)9
On the bubble: Okawville (18-13), Herculaneum (19-7), St. Pius X (20-5), Mater Dei (21-9), Alton Marquette (24-7), Hermann (19-7), Jerseyville (24-7), John Burroughs (15-10), Greenville (21-9), Piasa Southwestern (17-11)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports