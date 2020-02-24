Area girls basketball rankings, Week 12

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/24/2020
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (27-1)
|1
|2. Francis Howell Central (21-2)
|2
|3. Summit (21-2)
|3
|4. O'Fallon (27-5)
|4
|5. Ladue (19-4)
|6
|6. Kirkwood (20-4)
|5
|7. Parkway North (17-8)
|7
|8. Fort Zumwalt North (17-5)
|9
|9. Hazelwood Central (16-9)
|NR
|10. Fort Zumwalt East (16-7)
|8
|On the bubble: Parkway Central (13-10), Webster Groves (14-10), Nerinx Hall (17-8), Belleville West (23-10), Marquette (14-7), Holt (15-8), Oakville (15-7), Ursuline (13-10), St. Joseph's (11-9), Eureka (13-10)
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (21-4)
|2
|2. Whitfield (21-5)
|1
|3. Lutheran St. Charles (20-4)
|5
|4. Sullivan (21-2)
|3
|5. Civic Memorial (28-5)
|4
|6. Westminster (21-4)
|6
|7. Union (17-4)
|7
|8. Highland (25-7)
|8
|9. Father McGivney (27-7)
|NR
|10. Hancock (21-2)
|9
|On the bubble: Okawville (18-13), Herculaneum (19-7), St. Pius X (20-5), Mater Dei (21-9), Alton Marquette (24-7), Hermann (19-7), Jerseyville (24-7), John Burroughs (15-10), Greenville (21-9), Piasa Southwestern (17-11)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked