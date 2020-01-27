Area girls basketball rankings, Week 8

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/27/2020
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Francis Howell Central (16-0)
|1
|2. Edwardsville (19-1)
|2
|3. Summit (15-2)
|4
|4. O'Fallon (19-4)
|5
|5. Kirkwood (14-3)
|3
|6. Ladue (13-2)
|6
|7. Belleville West (16-7)
|8
|8. Parkway North (10-5)
|7
|9. Fort Zumwalt North (13-3)
|9
|10. Webster Groves (9-4)
|NR
|On the bubble: Parkway Central (9-6), Holt (9-6), Fort Zumwalt East (11-4), St. Joseph's (8-6), Marquette (8-5), Oakville (9-5), Hazelwood West (8-3), Liberty (Wentzville) (9-6), McCluer North (8-7), Lindbergh (7-6)
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (14-3)
|2
|2. Whitfield (14-3)
|3
|3. Civic Memorial (22-3)
|1
|4. Sullivan (14-1)
|5
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (12-4)
|4
|6. St. Pius X (13-1)
|8
|7. Union (10-2)
|7
|8. Father McGivney (19-4)
|6
|9. Hancock (14-1)
|9
|10. Westminster (12-4)
|NR
|On the bubble: Hermann (10-3), Alton Marquette (20-5), Lift For Life (11-4), Mater Dei (15-7), Highland (19-6), Jerseyville (17-5), John Burroughs (10-6), Greenville (17-7), Piasa Southwestern (13-8), Vashon (8-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked