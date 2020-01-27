Area girls basketball rankings, Week 8
0 comments

Area girls basketball rankings, Week 8

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/27/2020 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Francis Howell Central (16-0)1
2. Edwardsville (19-1)2
3. Summit (15-2)4
4. O'Fallon (19-4)5
5. Kirkwood (14-3)3
6. Ladue (13-2)6
7. Belleville West (16-7)8
8. Parkway North (10-5)7
9. Fort Zumwalt North (13-3)9
10. Webster Groves (9-4)NR
On the bubble: Parkway Central (9-6), Holt (9-6), Fort Zumwalt East (11-4), St. Joseph's (8-6), Marquette (8-5), Oakville (9-5), Hazelwood West (8-3), Liberty (Wentzville) (9-6), McCluer North (8-7), Lindbergh (7-6)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/27/2020 
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (14-3)2
2. Whitfield (14-3)3
3. Civic Memorial (22-3)1
4. Sullivan (14-1)5
5. Lutheran St. Charles (12-4)4
6. St. Pius X (13-1)8
7. Union (10-2)7
8. Father McGivney (19-4)6
9. Hancock (14-1)9
10. Westminster (12-4)NR
On the bubble: Hermann (10-3), Alton Marquette (20-5), Lift For Life (11-4), Mater Dei (15-7), Highland (19-6), Jerseyville (17-5), John Burroughs (10-6), Greenville (17-7), Piasa Southwestern (13-8), Vashon (8-6)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports