Area girls basketball rankings, Week 5
0 comments

Area girls basketball rankings, Week 5

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2020 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Francis Howell Central (11-0)2
2. Edwardsville (13-1)1
3. Oakville (7-0)5
4. O'Fallon (13-2)4
5. Kirkwood (9-2)8
6. Belleville West (10-4)NR
7. Summit (8-2)9
8. East St. Louis (10-5)6
9. Ladue (7-2)NR
10. Parkway North (6-3)7
On the bubble: Parkway Central (5-4), Hazelwood Central (6-5), Fort Zumwalt East (5-3), Fort Zumwalt North (8-3), Holt (7-2), Marquette (5-2), Liberty (Wentzville) (6-1), St. Joseph's (6-4), Troy Buchanan (5-2)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2020 
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (10-1)1
2. Civic Memorial (15-2)2
3. Whitfield (8-3)3
4. Union (8-0)7
5. Sullivan (9-1)5
6. Lutheran St. Charles (8-3)6
7. Father McGivney (14-2)4
8. Hermann (6-1)8
9. Vashon (8-3)9
10. Lift For Life (8-2)10
On the bubble: Alton Marquette (12-5), Mater Dei (10-5), Piasa Southwestern (9-5), Jerseyville (13-4), St. Pius X (11-1), Westminster (6-3), Highland (12-4), Greenville (11-5), Wood River (9-4), St. Clair (6-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports