Area girls basketball rankings, Week 5

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2020
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Francis Howell Central (11-0)
|2
|2. Edwardsville (13-1)
|1
|3. Oakville (7-0)
|5
|4. O'Fallon (13-2)
|4
|5. Kirkwood (9-2)
|8
|6. Belleville West (10-4)
|NR
|7. Summit (8-2)
|9
|8. East St. Louis (10-5)
|6
|9. Ladue (7-2)
|NR
|10. Parkway North (6-3)
|7
|On the bubble: Parkway Central (5-4), Hazelwood Central (6-5), Fort Zumwalt East (5-3), Fort Zumwalt North (8-3), Holt (7-2), Marquette (5-2), Liberty (Wentzville) (6-1), St. Joseph's (6-4), Troy Buchanan (5-2)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2020
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (10-1)
|1
|2. Civic Memorial (15-2)
|2
|3. Whitfield (8-3)
|3
|4. Union (8-0)
|7
|5. Sullivan (9-1)
|5
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (8-3)
|6
|7. Father McGivney (14-2)
|4
|8. Hermann (6-1)
|8
|9. Vashon (8-3)
|9
|10. Lift For Life (8-2)
|10
|On the bubble: Alton Marquette (12-5), Mater Dei (10-5), Piasa Southwestern (9-5), Jerseyville (13-4), St. Pius X (11-1), Westminster (6-3), Highland (12-4), Greenville (11-5), Wood River (9-4), St. Clair (6-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked