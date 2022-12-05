Area girls basketball rankings

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. O'Fallon (6-1)
|NR
|2. Alton (5-0)
|NR
|3. Eureka (3-2)
|NR
|4. St. Joseph's (3-2)
|NR
|5. Pattonville (2-0)
|NR
|6. Cor Jesu (3-0)
|NR
|7. Troy Buchanan (2-2)
|NR
|8. Edwardsville (2-4)
|NR
|9. East St. Louis (6-3)
|NR
|10. Parkway South (3-0)
|NR
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (2-0)
|NR
|2. John Burroughs (5-1)
|NR
|3. Okawville (6-0)
|NR
|4. Highland (8-1)
|NR
|5. Vashon (2-1)
|NR
|6. Civic Memorial (5-2)
|NR
|7. Mater Dei (6-1)
|NR
|8. Waterloo (5-2)
|NR
|9. Althoff (6-1)
|NR
|10. St. Dominic (3-1)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked