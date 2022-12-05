 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area girls basketball rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR
2. Alton (5-0)NR
3. Eureka (3-2)NR
4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR
5. Pattonville (2-0)NR
6. Cor Jesu (3-0)NR
7. Troy Buchanan (2-2)NR
8. Edwardsville (2-4)NR
9. East St. Louis (6-3)NR
10. Parkway South (3-0)NR
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (2-0)NR
2. John Burroughs (5-1)NR
3. Okawville (6-0)NR
4. Highland (8-1)NR
5. Vashon (2-1)NR
6. Civic Memorial (5-2)NR
7. Mater Dei (6-1)NR
8. Waterloo (5-2)NR
9. Althoff (6-1)NR
10. St. Dominic (3-1)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
