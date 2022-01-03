 Skip to main content
Area grls basketball rankings, Week 6
Area grls basketball rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/3/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Webster Groves (6-2)2
2. Edwardsville (12-4)1
3. Alton (12-3)3
4. O'Fallon (11-3)4
5. Francis Howell Central (7-2)5
6. Marquette (7-5)6
7. Eureka (8-3)7
8. Pattonville (6-3)8
9. Troy Buchanan (6-2)12
10. Fort Zumwalt East (6-2)9
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (7-4), Parkway West (8-3), Granite City (8-6)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/3/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (9-0)1
2. Whitfield (8-2)5
3. Civic Memorial (14-2)2
4. Freeburg (15-2)4
5. Cardinal Ritter (7-3)3
6. Westminster (6-0)6
7. Lutheran St. Charles (10-1)8
8. Waterloo (17-3)9
9. St. Charles West (10-1)7
10. Alton Marquette (11-6)13
On the bubble: MICDS (8-2), Lift For Life (5-6), Carlyle (15-2), John Burroughs (5-3), Mater Dei (8-5)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
