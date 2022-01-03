Area grls basketball rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/3/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Webster Groves (6-2)
|2
|2. Edwardsville (12-4)
|1
|3. Alton (12-3)
|3
|4. O'Fallon (11-3)
|4
|5. Francis Howell Central (7-2)
|5
|6. Marquette (7-5)
|6
|7. Eureka (8-3)
|7
|8. Pattonville (6-3)
|8
|9. Troy Buchanan (6-2)
|12
|10. Fort Zumwalt East (6-2)
|9
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (7-4), Parkway West (8-3), Granite City (8-6)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (9-0)
|1
|2. Whitfield (8-2)
|5
|3. Civic Memorial (14-2)
|2
|4. Freeburg (15-2)
|4
|5. Cardinal Ritter (7-3)
|3
|6. Westminster (6-0)
|6
|7. Lutheran St. Charles (10-1)
|8
|8. Waterloo (17-3)
|9
|9. St. Charles West (10-1)
|7
|10. Alton Marquette (11-6)
|13
|On the bubble: MICDS (8-2), Lift For Life (5-6), Carlyle (15-2), John Burroughs (5-3), Mater Dei (8-5)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked