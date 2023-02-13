|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/13/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Alton (29-1)
|1
|2. O'Fallon (27-4)
|2
|3. Eureka (17-7)
|3
|4. Pattonville (13-5-1)
|5
|5. Parkway South (17-5)
|4
|6. Mascoutah (22-7)
|13
|7. St. Joseph's (14-8)
|10
|8. Francis Howell Central (15-6)
|14
|9. Cor Jesu (15-6)
|8
|10. Troy Buchanan (13-9)
|15
|On the bubble: Marquette (15-7), Fort Zumwalt West (15-9), Edwardsville (16-12), Parkway West (10-11), Timberland (16-8), Fort Zumwalt East (16-6)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (23-0)
|1
|2. John Burroughs (22-2)
|2
|3. Vashon (18-5)
|3
|4. Okawville (27-4)
|4
|5. Father McGivney (28-3)
|5
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (19-4)
|6
|7. Freeburg (21-9)
|10
|8. Highland (22-7)
|7
|9. Cardinal Ritter (12-8-1)
|13
|10. Lutheran South (17-5)
|9
|On the bubble: Waterloo (18-10), Union (17-4), Mater Dei (20-7), Breese Central (18-11), Carlyle (25-5), Althoff (18-9)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked