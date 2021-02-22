Area high school girls basketball rankings, final regular season

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/22/2021
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Holt (19-2)
|1
|2. Webster Groves (16-5)
|2
|3. Francis Howell Central (16-5)
|3
|4. Edwardsville (5-0)
|6
|5. Marquette (15-5)
|5
|6. Parkway North (17-6)
|4
|7. O'Fallon (4-0)
|7
|8. Francis Howell North (16-6)
|8
|9. Troy Buchanan (13-8)
|9
|10. Fort Zumwalt South (15-6)
|NR
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (9-7), Eureka (13-11), St. Joseph's (12-8), Lafayette (12-9)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/22/2021
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (23-0)
|1
|2. Vashon (12-1)
|2
|3. Whitfield (18-4)
|3
|4. Cardinal Ritter (18-5)
|4
|5. Westminster (18-4)
|5
|6. Jerseyville (6-0)
|NR
|7. John Burroughs (12-4)
|7
|8. Union (13-0)
|8
|9. Alton Marquette (2-0)
|9
|10. Civic Memorial (5-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Mater Dei (1-1), Highland (2-1), St. Dominic (14-8), Marissa (4-0), St. Pius X (15-5)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked