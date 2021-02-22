 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area high school girls basketball rankings, final regular season
0 comments

Area high school girls basketball rankings, final regular season

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/22/2021 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Holt (19-2)1
2. Webster Groves (16-5)2
3. Francis Howell Central (16-5)3
4. Edwardsville (5-0)6
5. Marquette (15-5)5
6. Parkway North (17-6)4
7. O'Fallon (4-0)7
8. Francis Howell North (16-6)8
9. Troy Buchanan (13-8)9
10. Fort Zumwalt South (15-6)NR
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (9-7), Eureka (13-11), St. Joseph's (12-8), Lafayette (12-9)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/22/2021 
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (23-0)1
2. Vashon (12-1)2
3. Whitfield (18-4)3
4. Cardinal Ritter (18-5)4
5. Westminster (18-4)5
6. Jerseyville (6-0)NR
7. John Burroughs (12-4)7
8. Union (13-0)8
9. Alton Marquette (2-0)9
10. Civic Memorial (5-1)NR
On the bubble: Mater Dei (1-1), Highland (2-1), St. Dominic (14-8), Marissa (4-0), St. Pius X (15-5)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports