Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/1/2020
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Webster Groves (2-0)
|NR
|2. Hazelwood Central (0-0)
|NR
|3. O'Fallon (0-0)
|NR
|4. Francis Howell Central (0-0)
|NR
|5. Troy Buchanan (1-0)
|NR
|6. Lafayette (2-0)
|NR
|7. St. Joseph's (1-1)
|NR
|8. Marquette (2-0)
|NR
|9. Ladue (0-0)
|NR
|10. Parkway North (1-0)
|NR
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (0-0)
|NR
|2. Whitfield (2-1)
|NR
|3. Westminster (2-0)
|NR
|4. Highland (0-0)
|NR
|5. Civic Memorial (0-0)
|NR
|6. Union (0-0)
|NR
|7. Lutheran South (1-0)
|NR
|8. St. Pius X (3-0)
|NR
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0)
|NR
|10. Union (0-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
