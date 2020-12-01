 Skip to main content
Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason
Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/1/2020 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Webster Groves (2-0)NR
2. Hazelwood Central (0-0)NR
3. O'Fallon (0-0)NR
4. Francis Howell Central (0-0)NR
5. Troy Buchanan (1-0)NR
6. Lafayette (2-0)NR
7. St. Joseph's (1-1)NR
8. Marquette (2-0)NR
9. Ladue (0-0)NR
10. Parkway North (1-0)NR
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/1/2020 
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (0-0)NR
2. Whitfield (2-1)NR
3. Westminster (2-0)NR
4. Highland (0-0)NR
5. Civic Memorial (0-0)NR
6. Union (0-0)NR
7. Lutheran South (1-0)NR
8. St. Pius X (3-0)NR
9. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0)NR
10. Union (0-0)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
