Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 11/22/2021
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (1-0)
|NR
|2. Marquette (0-0)
|NR
|3. Webster Groves (0-0)
|NR
|4. Belleville West (1-0)
|NR
|5. Francis Howell North (0-0)
|NR
|6. Troy Buchanan (0-0)
|NR
|7. Parkway North (0-0)
|NR
|8. Francis Howell Central (0-0)
|NR
|9. O'Fallon (2-0)
|NR
|10. Holt (0-0)
|NR
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (0-0)
|NR
|2. Vashon (0-1)
|NR
|3. Cardinal Ritter (0-0)
|NR
|4. Whitfield (0-0)
|NR
|5. Civic Memorial (3-0)
|NR
|6. John Burroughs (0-0)
|NR
|7. Alton Marquette (2-1)
|NR
|8. St. Charles West (1-0)
|NR
|9. Lutheran South (1-0)
|NR
|10. Westminster (0-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked