Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 1
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/9/2020 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Webster Groves (4-0)1
2. Parkway North (4-0)10
3. Hazelwood Central (0-0)2
4. Francis Howell Central (3-1)4
5. St. Joseph's (2-1)7
6. Troy Buchanan (3-1)5
7. Marquette (4-1)8
8. Ladue (2-1)9
9. Lafayette (4-1)6
10. Lindbergh (4-0)NR
On the bubble: O'Fallon (0-0), Oakville (3-1), Northwest Cedar Hill (2-1), Fort Zumwalt East (3-1), Timberland (2-1), Summit (3-2)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/9/2020 
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (1-0)1
2. Whitfield (2-1)2
3. Westminster (3-0)3
4. Cardinal Ritter (4-0)NR
5. Lutheran North (3-1)NR
6. Lutheran South (3-1)7
7. St. Pius X (6-0)8
8. Hermann (3-0)NR
9. Lutheran St. Charles (2-1)9
10. Metro (1-0)NR
On the bubble: Highland (0-0), Civic Memorial (0-0), Miller Career (0-0), Vashon (0-0), Orchard Farm (3-1), St. Dominic (3-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
