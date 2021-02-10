 Skip to main content
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 10
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/10/2021 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Francis Howell Central (14-5)1
2. Holt (19-2)3
3. Marquette (13-4)2
4. Webster Groves (14-5)4
5. Parkway North (14-6)5
6. Fort Zumwalt South (13-6)6
7. Francis Howell North (14-5)8
8. St. Joseph's (10-6)7
9. Fort Zumwalt East (11-6)NR
10. Edwardsville (1-0)NR
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (9-7), Ursuline (9-6), Troy Buchanan (10-8), Parkway South (11-8), Eureka (11-10), Lafayette (11-8), O'Fallon (0-0), Ladue (10-9)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/10/2021 
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (20-0)1
2. Vashon (10-1)3
3. Whitfield (18-4)2
4. Cardinal Ritter (17-5)4
5. Westminster (17-4)5
6. Union (11-0)7
7. MICDS (14-5)6
8. John Burroughs (10-3)8
9. Lutheran St. Charles (13-6)NR
10. St. Dominic (13-8)9
On the bubble: Lutheran North (9-8), Lutheran South (11-6), Metro (10-1), St. Pius X (14-5), Highland (0-0), St. Charles West (12-7), Orchard Farm (10-7), Civic Memorial (1-0), Freeburg (0-1), Rosati-Kain (13-6)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
