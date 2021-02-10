Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 10

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/10/2021
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Francis Howell Central (14-5)
|1
|2. Holt (19-2)
|3
|3. Marquette (13-4)
|2
|4. Webster Groves (14-5)
|4
|5. Parkway North (14-6)
|5
|6. Fort Zumwalt South (13-6)
|6
|7. Francis Howell North (14-5)
|8
|8. St. Joseph's (10-6)
|7
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (11-6)
|NR
|10. Edwardsville (1-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (9-7), Ursuline (9-6), Troy Buchanan (10-8), Parkway South (11-8), Eureka (11-10), Lafayette (11-8), O'Fallon (0-0), Ladue (10-9)
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (20-0)
|1
|2. Vashon (10-1)
|3
|3. Whitfield (18-4)
|2
|4. Cardinal Ritter (17-5)
|4
|5. Westminster (17-4)
|5
|6. Union (11-0)
|7
|7. MICDS (14-5)
|6
|8. John Burroughs (10-3)
|8
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (13-6)
|NR
|10. St. Dominic (13-8)
|9
|On the bubble: Lutheran North (9-8), Lutheran South (11-6), Metro (10-1), St. Pius X (14-5), Highland (0-0), St. Charles West (12-7), Orchard Farm (10-7), Civic Memorial (1-0), Freeburg (0-1), Rosati-Kain (13-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked