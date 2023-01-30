 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 11

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/30/2023 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Alton (24-1)1
2. O'Fallon (23-4)2
3. Eureka (15-6)4
4. Pattonville (10-4-1)3
5. Parkway South (14-4)6
6. Cor Jesu (13-4)7
7. Fort Zumwalt West (13-7)9
8. Marquette (13-6)10
9. Fort Zumwalt East (15-4)NR
10. St. Joseph's (11-7)8
On the bubble: Timberland (14-6), Summit (13-5), Mascoutah (18-7), Francis Howell Central (12-6), Troy Buchanan (9-8), Edwardsville (11-12)

Small schoolsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (17-0)1
2. John Burroughs (18-2)2
3. Vashon (14-4)3
4. Okawville (22-4)4
5. Father McGivney (23-3)6
6. Lutheran St. Charles (16-3)8
7. Highland (19-7)5
8. Mater Dei (17-6)9
9. Lutheran South (14-4)7
10. Freeburg (18-8)11
On the bubble: Waterloo (15-10), Union (12-4), Cardinal Ritter (11-6-1), Breese Central (16-9), Visitation (12-6), Carlyle (22-4), Lift For Life (7-9), Althoff (16-7), Alton Marquette (14-12)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
