Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 11

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/30/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Alton (24-1)
|1
|2. O'Fallon (23-4)
|2
|3. Eureka (15-6)
|4
|4. Pattonville (10-4-1)
|3
|5. Parkway South (14-4)
|6
|6. Cor Jesu (13-4)
|7
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (13-7)
|9
|8. Marquette (13-6)
|10
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (15-4)
|NR
|10. St. Joseph's (11-7)
|8
|On the bubble: Timberland (14-6), Summit (13-5), Mascoutah (18-7), Francis Howell Central (12-6), Troy Buchanan (9-8), Edwardsville (11-12)
People are also reading…
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/30/2023
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (17-0)
|1
|2. John Burroughs (18-2)
|2
|3. Vashon (14-4)
|3
|4. Okawville (22-4)
|4
|5. Father McGivney (23-3)
|6
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (16-3)
|8
|7. Highland (19-7)
|5
|8. Mater Dei (17-6)
|9
|9. Lutheran South (14-4)
|7
|10. Freeburg (18-8)
|11
|On the bubble: Waterloo (15-10), Union (12-4), Cardinal Ritter (11-6-1), Breese Central (16-9), Visitation (12-6), Carlyle (22-4), Lift For Life (7-9), Althoff (16-7), Alton Marquette (14-12)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked