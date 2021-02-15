 Skip to main content
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 11
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 11

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/15/2021 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Holt (19-2)2
2. Webster Groves (15-5)4
3. Francis Howell Central (15-5)1
4. Parkway North (15-6)5
5. Marquette (13-5)3
6. Edwardsville (3-0)10
7. O'Fallon (2-0)NR
8. Francis Howell North (15-5)7
9. Troy Buchanan (11-8)NR
10. Fort Zumwalt West (9-7)NR
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt South (13-6), Eureka (12-10), St. Joseph's (11-7), Lafayette (12-9)
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (21-0)1
2. Vashon (11-1)2
3. Whitfield (18-4)3
4. Cardinal Ritter (18-5)4
5. Westminster (18-4)5
6. Highland (1-0)NR
7. John Burroughs (11-3)8
8. Union (12-0)6
9. Alton Marquette (2-0)NR
10. Mater Dei (0-1)NR
On the bubble: MICDS (14-6), St. Dominic (13-8), Marissa (2-0), St. Pius X (15-5)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
