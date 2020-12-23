 Skip to main content
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 3
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/23/2020 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Webster Groves (6-1)1
2. Parkway North (5-1)2
3. Francis Howell Central (4-1)4
4. Troy Buchanan (6-1)6
5. Marquette (7-1)7
6. Holt (6-1)10
7. Ladue (2-1)9
8. Fort Zumwalt East (5-2)NR
9. Lafayette (6-3)8
10. St. Joseph's (3-2)5
On the bubble: Lindbergh (4-2), Fort Zumwalt West (4-3), Summit (6-4), Francis Howell North (3-2), Oakville (4-4), Northwest Cedar Hill (4-4), O'Fallon (0-0), Hazelwood Central (0-0), Eureka (4-4), Ursuline (1-0)
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (5-0)1
2. Westminster (6-0)2
3. Whitfield (6-1)3
4. Lutheran North (4-1)4
5. Cardinal Ritter (6-0)5
6. Lift For Life (2-1)8
7. Union (3-0)NR
8. Lutheran St. Charles (3-3)7
9. St. Dominic (4-3)9
10. Duchesne (3-0)NR
On the bubble: Metro (1-0), Lutheran South (4-3), Civic Memorial (0-0), Highland (0-0), St. Pius X (7-2), Hermann (4-3), Vashon (1-0), Orchard Farm (4-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
