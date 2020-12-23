Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 3

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/23/2020
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Webster Groves (6-1)
|1
|2. Parkway North (5-1)
|2
|3. Francis Howell Central (4-1)
|4
|4. Troy Buchanan (6-1)
|6
|5. Marquette (7-1)
|7
|6. Holt (6-1)
|10
|7. Ladue (2-1)
|9
|8. Fort Zumwalt East (5-2)
|NR
|9. Lafayette (6-3)
|8
|10. St. Joseph's (3-2)
|5
|On the bubble: Lindbergh (4-2), Fort Zumwalt West (4-3), Summit (6-4), Francis Howell North (3-2), Oakville (4-4), Northwest Cedar Hill (4-4), O'Fallon (0-0), Hazelwood Central (0-0), Eureka (4-4), Ursuline (1-0)
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (5-0)
|1
|2. Westminster (6-0)
|2
|3. Whitfield (6-1)
|3
|4. Lutheran North (4-1)
|4
|5. Cardinal Ritter (6-0)
|5
|6. Lift For Life (2-1)
|8
|7. Union (3-0)
|NR
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (3-3)
|7
|9. St. Dominic (4-3)
|9
|10. Duchesne (3-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Metro (1-0), Lutheran South (4-3), Civic Memorial (0-0), Highland (0-0), St. Pius X (7-2), Hermann (4-3), Vashon (1-0), Orchard Farm (4-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked