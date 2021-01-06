 Skip to main content
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 5
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 5

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2021 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Webster Groves (9-2)1
2. Holt (10-1)6
3. Marquette (9-3)5
4. Francis Howell Central (4-1)3
5. Parkway North (6-4)2
6. Troy Buchanan (7-2)4
7. Fort Zumwalt East (6-2)8
8. St. Joseph's (5-3)10
9. Fort Zumwalt West (4-3)NR
10. Francis Howell North (5-4)NR
On the bubble: Eureka (7-5), Ursuline (2-0), Ladue (4-3), Lafayette (7-6), Oakville (4-4), O'Fallon (0-0), Hazelwood Central (0-0), Lindbergh (5-5)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2021 
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (9-0)1
2. Westminster (9-1)2
3. Lutheran North (7-1)4
4. Whitfield (8-3)3
5. Cardinal Ritter (7-2)5
6. MICDS (6-2)NR
7. Union (4-0)7
8. John Burroughs (4-1)NR
9. St. Dominic (6-4)9
10. Lutheran South (5-3)NR
On the bubble: Orchard Farm (4-4), Metro (1-0), Highland (0-0), St. Pius X (8-2), Hermann (4-4), Vashon (1-0), Civic Memorial (0-0), Duchesne (3-2), Lutheran St. Charles (5-5)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
