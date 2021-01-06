Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 5

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2021
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Webster Groves (9-2)
|1
|2. Holt (10-1)
|6
|3. Marquette (9-3)
|5
|4. Francis Howell Central (4-1)
|3
|5. Parkway North (6-4)
|2
|6. Troy Buchanan (7-2)
|4
|7. Fort Zumwalt East (6-2)
|8
|8. St. Joseph's (5-3)
|10
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (4-3)
|NR
|10. Francis Howell North (5-4)
|NR
|On the bubble: Eureka (7-5), Ursuline (2-0), Ladue (4-3), Lafayette (7-6), Oakville (4-4), O'Fallon (0-0), Hazelwood Central (0-0), Lindbergh (5-5)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2021
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (9-0)
|1
|2. Westminster (9-1)
|2
|3. Lutheran North (7-1)
|4
|4. Whitfield (8-3)
|3
|5. Cardinal Ritter (7-2)
|5
|6. MICDS (6-2)
|NR
|7. Union (4-0)
|7
|8. John Burroughs (4-1)
|NR
|9. St. Dominic (6-4)
|9
|10. Lutheran South (5-3)
|NR
|On the bubble: Orchard Farm (4-4), Metro (1-0), Highland (0-0), St. Pius X (8-2), Hermann (4-4), Vashon (1-0), Civic Memorial (0-0), Duchesne (3-2), Lutheran St. Charles (5-5)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked