Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/13/2021
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Webster Groves (9-2)
|1
|2. Holt (11-1)
|2
|3. Marquette (10-3)
|3
|4. Francis Howell Central (7-2)
|4
|5. Troy Buchanan (8-5)
|6
|6. Fort Zumwalt East (7-4)
|7
|7. Ursuline (5-1)
|NR
|8. Fort Zumwalt West (6-3)
|9
|9. Parkway North (7-5)
|5
|10. Francis Howell North (7-4)
|10
|On the bubble: Eureka (7-6), St. Joseph's (5-3), Ladue (6-4), Lafayette (7-6), Parkway South (6-6), Summit (7-7), Hazelwood Central (0-0), O'Fallon (0-0)
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (10-0)
|1
|2. Westminster (12-1)
|2
|3. Whitfield (10-3)
|4
|4. Vashon (3-0)
|NR
|5. Lutheran North (7-2)
|3
|6. Cardinal Ritter (8-2)
|5
|7. John Burroughs (6-1)
|8
|8. MICDS (7-3)
|6
|9. Union (5-0)
|7
|10. Lutheran South (7-4)
|10
|On the bubble: Orchard Farm (4-6), Metro (4-0), Highland (0-0), St. Pius X (9-3), St. Dominic (7-6), St. Charles West (7-5), Civic Memorial (0-0), Lutheran St. Charles (8-5), Rosati-Kain (7-4)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked