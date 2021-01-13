 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 6
0 comments

Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 6

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/13/2021 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Webster Groves (9-2)1
2. Holt (11-1)2
3. Marquette (10-3)3
4. Francis Howell Central (7-2)4
5. Troy Buchanan (8-5)6
6. Fort Zumwalt East (7-4)7
7. Ursuline (5-1)NR
8. Fort Zumwalt West (6-3)9
9. Parkway North (7-5)5
10. Francis Howell North (7-4)10
On the bubble: Eureka (7-6), St. Joseph's (5-3), Ladue (6-4), Lafayette (7-6), Parkway South (6-6), Summit (7-7), Hazelwood Central (0-0), O'Fallon (0-0)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/13/2021 
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (10-0)1
2. Westminster (12-1)2
3. Whitfield (10-3)4
4. Vashon (3-0)NR
5. Lutheran North (7-2)3
6. Cardinal Ritter (8-2)5
7. John Burroughs (6-1)8
8. MICDS (7-3)6
9. Union (5-0)7
10. Lutheran South (7-4)10
On the bubble: Orchard Farm (4-6), Metro (4-0), Highland (0-0), St. Pius X (9-3), St. Dominic (7-6), St. Charles West (7-5), Civic Memorial (0-0), Lutheran St. Charles (8-5), Rosati-Kain (7-4)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports