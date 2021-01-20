 Skip to main content
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 7
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 7

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/20/2021 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Holt (12-1)2
2. Marquette (10-3)3
3. Francis Howell Central (8-2)4
4. Webster Groves (9-3)1
5. St. Joseph's (8-3)NR
6. Fort Zumwalt South (9-4)NR
7. Parkway North (8-5)9
8. Troy Buchanan (9-5)5
9. Francis Howell North (9-5)10
10. Fort Zumwalt East (8-4)6
On the bubble: Ursuline (6-2), Eureka (8-7), Ladue (7-5), Fort Zumwalt West (6-4), Parkway South (7-7), Lafayette (9-6), O'Fallon (0-0), Hazelwood Central (0-0)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/20/2021 
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (13-0)1
2. Vashon (5-0)4
3. Whitfield (11-3)3
4. Westminster (14-2)2
5. Cardinal Ritter (11-3)6
6. John Burroughs (6-1)7
7. MICDS (7-4)8
8. Lutheran North (7-3)5
9. Union (5-0)9
10. Lutheran South (8-4)10
On the bubble: Lutheran St. Charles (9-5), Metro (7-0), Highland (0-0), St. Pius X (10-4), St. Dominic (9-6), St. Charles West (7-5), Orchard Farm (7-6), Civic Memorial (0-0), Duchesne (5-4), Rosati-Kain (8-5)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
More sports videos from STLtoday.com

