Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 7

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/20/2021
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Holt (12-1)
|2
|2. Marquette (10-3)
|3
|3. Francis Howell Central (8-2)
|4
|4. Webster Groves (9-3)
|1
|5. St. Joseph's (8-3)
|NR
|6. Fort Zumwalt South (9-4)
|NR
|7. Parkway North (8-5)
|9
|8. Troy Buchanan (9-5)
|5
|9. Francis Howell North (9-5)
|10
|10. Fort Zumwalt East (8-4)
|6
|On the bubble: Ursuline (6-2), Eureka (8-7), Ladue (7-5), Fort Zumwalt West (6-4), Parkway South (7-7), Lafayette (9-6), O'Fallon (0-0), Hazelwood Central (0-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/20/2021
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (13-0)
|1
|2. Vashon (5-0)
|4
|3. Whitfield (11-3)
|3
|4. Westminster (14-2)
|2
|5. Cardinal Ritter (11-3)
|6
|6. John Burroughs (6-1)
|7
|7. MICDS (7-4)
|8
|8. Lutheran North (7-3)
|5
|9. Union (5-0)
|9
|10. Lutheran South (8-4)
|10
|On the bubble: Lutheran St. Charles (9-5), Metro (7-0), Highland (0-0), St. Pius X (10-4), St. Dominic (9-6), St. Charles West (7-5), Orchard Farm (7-6), Civic Memorial (0-0), Duchesne (5-4), Rosati-Kain (8-5)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked