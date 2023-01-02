Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 7

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/2/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Alton (15-0)
|2
|2. O'Fallon (14-3)
|1
|3. Pattonville (6-1)
|5
|4. Eureka (8-5)
|3
|5. St. Joseph's (4-3)
|4
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (7-3)
|NR
|7. Marquette (8-4)
|NR
|8. Collinsville (10-6)
|NR
|9. Parkway South (9-2)
|10
|10. Timberland (8-3)
|NR
|On the bubble: Troy Buchanan (5-3), Oakville (6-3)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (9-0)
|1
|2. John Burroughs (10-2)
|2
|3. Vashon (8-2)
|5
|4. Waterloo (11-5)
|8
|5. Okawville (13-2)
|3
|6. Althoff (12-3)
|8
|7. Breese Central (9-6)
|NR
|8. Highland (16-4)
|4
|9. Father McGivney (14-2)
|NR
|10. Alton Marquette (9-8)
|NR
|On the bubble: Freeburg (10-6), Visitation (7-3), Civic Memorial (8-8), Carlyle (13-3), Columbia (12-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked