 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 7

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/2/2023 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Alton (15-0)2
2. O'Fallon (14-3)1
3. Pattonville (6-1)5
4. Eureka (8-5)3
5. St. Joseph's (4-3)4
6. Fort Zumwalt West (7-3)NR
7. Marquette (8-4)NR
8. Collinsville (10-6)NR
9. Parkway South (9-2)10
10. Timberland (8-3)NR
On the bubble: Troy Buchanan (5-3), Oakville (6-3)

People are also reading…

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/2/2023 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (9-0)1
2. John Burroughs (10-2)2
3. Vashon (8-2)5
4. Waterloo (11-5)8
5. Okawville (13-2)3
6. Althoff (12-3)8
7. Breese Central (9-6)NR
8. Highland (16-4)4
9. Father McGivney (14-2)NR
10. Alton Marquette (9-8)NR
On the bubble: Freeburg (10-6), Visitation (7-3), Civic Memorial (8-8), Carlyle (13-3), Columbia (12-6)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News