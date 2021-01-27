 Skip to main content
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 8
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 8

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/27/2021 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Francis Howell Central (11-3)3
2. Marquette (12-3)2
3. Holt (13-2)1
4. Webster Groves (10-4)4
5. Parkway North (10-5)7
6. St. Joseph's (8-4)5
7. Fort Zumwalt South (10-4)6
8. Francis Howell North (11-5)9
9. Fort Zumwalt East (9-5)10
10. Fort Zumwalt West (8-5)NR
On the bubble: Ursuline (6-3), Eureka (8-9), Ladue (8-6), Troy Buchanan (9-6), Parkway South (8-7), Cor Jesu (8-8), Lafayette (10-7), Hazelwood West (1-0), Hazelwood Central (0-0), O'Fallon (0-0)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/27/2021 
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (15-0)1
2. Vashon (8-1)2
3. Whitfield (14-3)3
4. Cardinal Ritter (13-4)5
5. Westminster (14-3)4
6. John Burroughs (6-1)6
7. MICDS (10-4)7
8. Union (7-0)9
9. Lutheran North (7-4)8
10. St. Dominic (11-6)NR
On the bubble: Lutheran St. Charles (10-5), Lutheran South (8-4), Metro (8-1), St. Pius X (11-4), Highland (0-0), St. Charles West (8-6), Orchard Farm (9-6), Civic Memorial (0-0), Duchesne (6-6), Rosati-Kain (9-5)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
