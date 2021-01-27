Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 8

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/27/2021
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Francis Howell Central (11-3)
|3
|2. Marquette (12-3)
|2
|3. Holt (13-2)
|1
|4. Webster Groves (10-4)
|4
|5. Parkway North (10-5)
|7
|6. St. Joseph's (8-4)
|5
|7. Fort Zumwalt South (10-4)
|6
|8. Francis Howell North (11-5)
|9
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (9-5)
|10
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (8-5)
|NR
|On the bubble: Ursuline (6-3), Eureka (8-9), Ladue (8-6), Troy Buchanan (9-6), Parkway South (8-7), Cor Jesu (8-8), Lafayette (10-7), Hazelwood West (1-0), Hazelwood Central (0-0), O'Fallon (0-0)
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (15-0)
|1
|2. Vashon (8-1)
|2
|3. Whitfield (14-3)
|3
|4. Cardinal Ritter (13-4)
|5
|5. Westminster (14-3)
|4
|6. John Burroughs (6-1)
|6
|7. MICDS (10-4)
|7
|8. Union (7-0)
|9
|9. Lutheran North (7-4)
|8
|10. St. Dominic (11-6)
|NR
|On the bubble: Lutheran St. Charles (10-5), Lutheran South (8-4), Metro (8-1), St. Pius X (11-4), Highland (0-0), St. Charles West (8-6), Orchard Farm (9-6), Civic Memorial (0-0), Duchesne (6-6), Rosati-Kain (9-5)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked