 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 8

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2023 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Alton (17-0)1
2. O'Fallon (17-3)2
3. Pattonville (8-1)3
4. Parkway South (9-2)9
5. Marquette (10-4)7
6. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4)6
7. Timberland (10-3)10
8. Eureka (9-5)4
9. St. Joseph's (5-4)5
10. Francis Howell Central (7-4)NR
On the bubble: Edwardsville (7-9), Collinsville (10-7), Mascoutah (11-7), Summit (8-4), Oakville (7-3)

People are also reading…

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2023 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (11-0)1
2. John Burroughs (13-2)2
3. Vashon (10-2)3
4. Highland (17-4)8
5. Okawville (15-3)3
6. Waterloo (11-6)4
7. Father McGivney (16-2)9
8. Breese Central (12-6)7
9. Visitation (9-4)12
10. Lutheran South (8-2)NR
On the bubble: Union (8-3), Althoff (12-5), Freeburg (11-8), Civic Memorial (9-10), Carlyle (14-4)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News