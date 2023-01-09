Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 8

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Alton (17-0)
|1
|2. O'Fallon (17-3)
|2
|3. Pattonville (8-1)
|3
|4. Parkway South (9-2)
|9
|5. Marquette (10-4)
|7
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4)
|6
|7. Timberland (10-3)
|10
|8. Eureka (9-5)
|4
|9. St. Joseph's (5-4)
|5
|10. Francis Howell Central (7-4)
|NR
|On the bubble: Edwardsville (7-9), Collinsville (10-7), Mascoutah (11-7), Summit (8-4), Oakville (7-3)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (11-0)
|1
|2. John Burroughs (13-2)
|2
|3. Vashon (10-2)
|3
|4. Highland (17-4)
|8
|5. Okawville (15-3)
|3
|6. Waterloo (11-6)
|4
|7. Father McGivney (16-2)
|9
|8. Breese Central (12-6)
|7
|9. Visitation (9-4)
|12
|10. Lutheran South (8-2)
|NR
|On the bubble: Union (8-3), Althoff (12-5), Freeburg (11-8), Civic Memorial (9-10), Carlyle (14-4)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked