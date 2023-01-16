Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 9

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/16/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Alton (20-0)
|1
|2. O'Fallon (19-3)
|2
|3. Pattonville (9-1)
|3
|4. Eureka (11-6)
|8
|5. Timberland (13-3)
|7
|6. Parkway South (11-3)
|4
|7. Cor Jesu (11-3)
|NR
|8. St. Joseph's (6-6)
|9
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (10-5)
|6
|10. Marquette (10-5)
|5
|On the bubble: Edwardsville (8-10), Francis Howell Central (8-5), Mascoutah (13-7), Summit (10-4), Troy Buchanan (7-5)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (12-0)
|1
|2. John Burroughs (15-2)
|2
|3. Vashon (10-4)
|3
|4. Okawville (18-3)
|5
|5. Highland (18-5)
|4
|6. Father McGivney (19-2)
|7
|7. Lutheran South (11-2)
|10
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (12-2)
|NR
|9. Mater Dei (15-3)
|NR
|10. Visitation (9-6)
|9
|On the bubble: Waterloo (13-7), Union (10-4), Breese Central (14-6), Civic Memorial (11-11), Freeburg (13-8), Carlyle (17-4), Lift For Life (6-8), Althoff (13-6), Alton Marquette (12-8)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked