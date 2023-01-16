 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 9

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/16/2023 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Alton (20-0)1
2. O'Fallon (19-3)2
3. Pattonville (9-1)3
4. Eureka (11-6)8
5. Timberland (13-3)7
6. Parkway South (11-3)4
7. Cor Jesu (11-3)NR
8. St. Joseph's (6-6)9
9. Fort Zumwalt West (10-5)6
10. Marquette (10-5)5
On the bubble: Edwardsville (8-10), Francis Howell Central (8-5), Mascoutah (13-7), Summit (10-4), Troy Buchanan (7-5)

Small schoolsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (12-0)1
2. John Burroughs (15-2)2
3. Vashon (10-4)3
4. Okawville (18-3)5
5. Highland (18-5)4
6. Father McGivney (19-2)7
7. Lutheran South (11-2)10
8. Lutheran St. Charles (12-2)NR
9. Mater Dei (15-3)NR
10. Visitation (9-6)9
On the bubble: Waterloo (13-7), Union (10-4), Breese Central (14-6), Civic Memorial (11-11), Freeburg (13-8), Carlyle (17-4), Lift For Life (6-8), Althoff (13-6), Alton Marquette (12-8)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
News