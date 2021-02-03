Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 9

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/3/2021
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Francis Howell Central (13-4)
|1
|2. Marquette (13-3)
|2
|3. Holt (16-2)
|3
|4. Webster Groves (12-4)
|4
|5. Parkway North (12-6)
|5
|6. Fort Zumwalt South (12-4)
|7
|7. St. Joseph's (9-4)
|6
|8. Francis Howell North (13-5)
|8
|9. Ladue (9-6)
|NR
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (9-6)
|10
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt East (10-6), Eureka (11-9), Ursuline (7-6), Troy Buchanan (9-7), Parkway South (8-8), Lafayette (10-8), O'Fallon (0-0), Edwardsville (0-0)
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (16-0)
|1
|2. Whitfield (17-3)
|3
|3. Vashon (8-1)
|2
|4. Cardinal Ritter (15-4)
|4
|5. Westminster (16-3)
|5
|6. MICDS (12-4)
|7
|7. Union (9-0)
|8
|8. John Burroughs (7-3)
|6
|9. St. Dominic (13-7)
|10
|10. St. Pius X (13-4)
|NR
|On the bubble: Lutheran North (9-6), Lutheran South (9-4), Metro (8-1), Lutheran St. Charles (12-6), Highland (0-0), St. Charles West (11-6), Orchard Farm (9-7), Civic Memorial (0-0), Freeburg (0-0), Rosati-Kain (10-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked