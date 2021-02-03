 Skip to main content
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 9
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 9

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/3/2021 
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Francis Howell Central (13-4)1
2. Marquette (13-3)2
3. Holt (16-2)3
4. Webster Groves (12-4)4
5. Parkway North (12-6)5
6. Fort Zumwalt South (12-4)7
7. St. Joseph's (9-4)6
8. Francis Howell North (13-5)8
9. Ladue (9-6)NR
10. Fort Zumwalt West (9-6)10
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt East (10-6), Eureka (11-9), Ursuline (7-6), Troy Buchanan (9-7), Parkway South (8-8), Lafayette (10-8), O'Fallon (0-0), Edwardsville (0-0)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/3/2021 
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (16-0)1
2. Whitfield (17-3)3
3. Vashon (8-1)2
4. Cardinal Ritter (15-4)4
5. Westminster (16-3)5
6. MICDS (12-4)7
7. Union (9-0)8
8. John Burroughs (7-3)6
9. St. Dominic (13-7)10
10. St. Pius X (13-4)NR
On the bubble: Lutheran North (9-6), Lutheran South (9-4), Metro (8-1), Lutheran St. Charles (12-6), Highland (0-0), St. Charles West (11-6), Orchard Farm (9-7), Civic Memorial (0-0), Freeburg (0-0), Rosati-Kain (10-6)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
