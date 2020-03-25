Area players, coaches named to Missouri all-state teams

An abundance of area players and coaches were honored by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Wednesday.
A total of 16 local players were named to all-state teams and three local coaches received coach of the year honors.
In Class 5, Kirkwood senior Natalie Bruns, Parkway Central senior Jayla Kelly, Hazelwood Central senior Jakayla Kirk and Marquette junior Kennedi Watkins were honored.
Bruns, a 6-foot guard who is headed to play basketball at New York University, averaged 16.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Pioneers (24-4). Kelly, a 6-3 post player headed to the University of Missouri, scored 13.2 points and pulled down 11.6 rebounds for the Colts (16-12). Kirk, 5-10, scored 18.9 points and hauled in nine rebounds. Watkins, a 5-10 forward, averaged 16.7 points and 8.7 boards a game.
The Class 4 all-state team included Summit senior Jasmine Manuel, Ladue senior Jordan Peete, Parkway North junior Aliyah Williams, Fort Zumwalt East senior Liz Behan, Incarnate Word sophomore Saniah Tyler, Union junior Reagan Rapert, Westminster sophomore Brooke Highmark and Sullivan senior Mallory Shetley made the list.
Manuel, a 6-3 post player headed to Tuskegee University, averaged 17.1 points and 12.6 rebounds a game for the Falcons (26-4); Peete, a 5-6 guard, poured in 16.5 points per game for Ladue (23-6); Williams, a 5-3 guard, scored 18.3 points per game for Parkway North (19-10); Tyler, a 5-6 guard, had 11.8 points a game for the Red Knights (27-4); Rapert scored 21.3 points per game for Union (21-5); Highmark, a 5-8 guard, averaged 16.1 points a game for Westminster (23-5) and Shetley hit 18.9 points a game for Sullivan (25-3).
Whitfield junior Kelsey Blakemore, Metro senior Faith Bland, Miller Career senior Antuanae Garrett, Hermann senior Quincy Erickson and Lutheran South junior Emma Pawlitz, earned all-state selections in Class 3.
Blakemore, a 5-9 guard who helped Whitfield (26-6) take third in Class 3, averaged 14.4 points per game; Bland, a 5-10 forward, poured in 21.5 points a game for Metro (18-12); Garrett put up 14 points a game for Miller (19-7); Erickson, a 6-1 guard, averaged 16.6 points a game for Hermann (20-8) and Pawlitz, a 5-9 guard, scored 14.7 points per game for South (19-9).
Because Classes 5 and 4 did not get to complete their state tournaments, every semifinalist coach shared coach of the year honors. In Class 5, Hazelwood Central's Chantell Polk and Kirkwood's Monica Tritz were joined by Rock Bridge's Jill Nagel and Blue Springs' Mark Spigarelli.
Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes shared the honor in Class 4 with Carl Junction's Brad Shorter, Cape Notre Dame's Kirk Boeller and Lincoln College Prep's Jeff Atkins.
