Area players, coaches named to Missouri all-state teams

An abundance of area players and coaches were honored by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Wednesday.

A total of 16 local players were named to all-state teams and three local coaches received coach of the year honors.

In Class 5, Kirkwood senior Natalie Bruns, Parkway Central senior Jayla Kelly, Hazelwood Central senior Jakayla Kirk and Marquette junior Kennedi Watkins were honored.

Bruns, a 6-foot guard who is headed to play basketball at New York University, averaged 16.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Pioneers (24-4). Kelly, a 6-3 post player headed to the University of Missouri, scored 13.2 points and pulled down 11.6 rebounds for the Colts (16-12). Kirk, 5-10, scored 18.9 points and hauled in nine rebounds. Watkins, a 5-10 forward, averaged 16.7 points and 8.7 boards a game.

The Class 4 all-state team included Summit senior Jasmine Manuel, Ladue senior Jordan Peete, Parkway North junior Aliyah Williams, Fort Zumwalt East senior Liz Behan, Incarnate Word sophomore Saniah Tyler, Union junior Reagan Rapert, Westminster sophomore Brooke Highmark and Sullivan senior Mallory Shetley made the list.