Aulbert continues to shine for Lutheran St. Charles

In addition to her 18 points and 12 rebounds, Aulbert pitched in five blocked shots, four assists and three steals. She did so while sitting most of the second quarter in early foul trouble.

Lutheran coach Erin Luttschwager said Aulbert’s value lies in her versatility. Sure, she led the team in scoring average at 16.0 points per game while adding a team-high 7.7 rebounds a game, but her effort runs much deeper than any one set of numbers.

“She’s an impact player on both ends of the floor and she’s not limited to the paint, by any means,” Luttschwager said. “We can put her in, put her out. She can play the high post, play the low post and make an impact from anywhere on the floor. She’s a big weapon but she opens things up for other kids, as well. She loves to pass to a teammate just as much and she’s, obviously, also a big part of our defense. Facing the girls she has (in practice) just makes you better, makes you tougher from the get-go and she’s learned from it. Her learning curve was short. She had to figure some things out pretty quick.”

Senior guard Ava Civey, who backed up Aulbert’s effort with 13 points in the win, said that having a young talent like Aulbert only helps to fire everyone around her up like she did Monday with three points, two rebounds, a block, a steal and an assist – all in the first 90 seconds of play.