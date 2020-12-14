Aulbert continues to shine for Lutheran St. Charles

O’FALLON, Mo. — When it comes to having a who’s who of the program’s premier post players learn from daily and to work against in practice, Lutheran St. Charles sophomore Megan Aulbert has been fortunate.
Last season, Aulbert came along as a senior, Jenna Grzeskowiak, was powering the Cougars in the paint.
In recent days, the 6-foot-2 post player has had the chance to hone her skills against Lutheran 2012-13 state champion, 2016 graduate and 2020 Miami of Ohio grad Savannah Kluesner in practice.
Even if Aulbert doesn’t always get the desired outcome in the match-up.
“It’s nice to come out to games and not get my shot blocked, she blocks it all the time,” Aulbert said. “(All the experience is) definitely (valuable), especially with last year, as a freshman and having Jenna Help me so much. Then I get to work against Savannah in practice and that helps a lot. I work hard and I try really hard to stay humble but this feels good.”
Monday, it was Aulbert who did plenty of shot blocking as she led the Cougars to the 51-25 win over the host school Monday in the teams’ opening round game of the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament. She helped the Cougars to leads of 8-0 and 15-1 by the end of the first quarter as the Cougars (3-1, No. 9 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) led from start to finish.
In addition to her 18 points and 12 rebounds, Aulbert pitched in five blocked shots, four assists and three steals. She did so while sitting most of the second quarter in early foul trouble.
Lutheran coach Erin Luttschwager said Aulbert’s value lies in her versatility. Sure, she led the team in scoring average at 16.0 points per game while adding a team-high 7.7 rebounds a game, but her effort runs much deeper than any one set of numbers.
“She’s an impact player on both ends of the floor and she’s not limited to the paint, by any means,” Luttschwager said. “We can put her in, put her out. She can play the high post, play the low post and make an impact from anywhere on the floor. She’s a big weapon but she opens things up for other kids, as well. She loves to pass to a teammate just as much and she’s, obviously, also a big part of our defense. Facing the girls she has (in practice) just makes you better, makes you tougher from the get-go and she’s learned from it. Her learning curve was short. She had to figure some things out pretty quick.”
Senior guard Ava Civey, who backed up Aulbert’s effort with 13 points in the win, said that having a young talent like Aulbert only helps to fire everyone around her up like she did Monday with three points, two rebounds, a block, a steal and an assist – all in the first 90 seconds of play.
“Getting on a roll like we did was really good,” Civey said. “It fires everyone up and I just feel like we play more consistently when we start strong. As a sophomore, it’s amazing to see what Megan can do. She does everything and she can, literally, play anywhere.”
Senior guard Kylie Orf led North (1-3) with 10 points.
Now victorious, Lutheran will return to face a familiar foe in a tournament semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday as Whitfield (3-1, No. 2 small-schools) awaits. Whitfield beat Gateway Legacy Christian 51-23 earlier Monday.
The Warriors have won four of the last five meetings between the teams, including twice last season with the second coming by a 63-36 margin in the Class 3 state quarterfinals.
“It’s just another challenge for us and another game we’re thankful to be able to play,” Luttschwager said. “We’re happy to be on the championship side of the bracket. We’re going to embrace it, prepare and give it our best.”
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt North
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.