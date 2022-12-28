Auringer leads Lutheran St. Charles past Francis Howell Central, into tournament final

O'FALLON, Mo. — Lutheran St. Charles girls basketball coach Erin Luttschwager knew Ally Auringer had a breakout shooting performance in her.

Auringer, a 5-foot-4 junior guard, buried a career-high five 3-pointers and came one point shy of setting a new personal best with 17 points Wednesday afternoon to lead the Cougars to a 60-29 win over Francis Howell Central in a St. Dominic Christmas Tournament semifinal game.

“We always knew (Auringer) could shoot. Sometimes, we've just got to convince (her) she can shoot,” Luttschwager said. “When she gets going, that kid can get on a roll and it almost becomes automatic for her.”

In her two seasons on the Cougars' varsity squad, Auringer had twice notched four treys in a game, including during a career-high 18-point effort nine days ago against Union.

Her superb performance Wednesday came in a game with much higher stakes in terms of moving on in the tourney. The effort included Auringer hitting her first five 3-point attempts, missing just one with the game already well in hand in the fourth quarter.

“I felt really confident in my shot. If it's open, I'll shoot,” Auringer said. “At the start of the season, I was a little iffy with my shooting and didn't have much confidence. But I think as the season progresses, all of us will start to gain the confidence to be a better-shooting team.”

Top-seeded Lutheran (7-2) will look to defend its tourney title at 4 p.m. Thursday when it takes on host and No. 2 seed St. Dominic (5-3).

“They're a great team with very aggressive defenders. They're going to full-court press us and try to turn us over,” Luttschwager said. “It's going to be a fun environment. Playing St. Dominic on their home court in their home tournament is going to be an environment kids love to play in, so we look forward to it.”

Fifth-seeded Howell Central (5-2), which has just two seniors and starts four sophomores, struggled to find offense all game with only Audrey Blaine finding much success with 12 points.

“We're very young and so I really believe that we're just not at a point right now where we can compete possession for possession with a team like that,” Spartans coach Hayley Leake said. “I believe my girls played really hard, but in the end they were very hot from outside and we knew that we were not in a position to battle them one-on-one in the post.”

Chloe Reed got the Cougars off on the right foot with a 3 just seven seconds into the game and Megan Aulbert finished off her team's 16-4 run through the first quarter with a late layup. Aulbert scored 12 points and Reed added 11 points.

“I was really proud of our effort. I thought we came out of the gates really aggressive, especially on the defensive end,” Luttschwager said. “Some of our shots weren't necessarily falling early, but we got after it on the defensive end. The more we can make teams uncomfortable, the more that helps us on the offensive end.”

Auringer drained successive treys inside the first minute of the second quarter to stretch the lead out to 18 and Lutheran eventually went into the halftime locker room with a commanding 37-17 lead.

“I love seeing all my teammates scoring and everybody making assists,” Auringer said. “It's just awesome having lots of offensive threats, so it makes it harder for the defense to guard us.”

The Cougars scored the first eight points of the second half to blow their lead up to 28 and they eventually got a running clock in the fourth quarter by stretching the lead out past 30.

“We dug ourselves a hole and then offensively, I felt like we rushed a lot of things,” Leake said. “But I think we'll get better as the year goes on.”

Lutheran has just one senior reserve and got some key second-half contributions from its two freshmen, as Kyrii Franklin had the first two buckets of the second half and scored all six of her points in the third quarter, while Kennedy Stowers had six of her nine points in the fourth quarter.

“We're learning stuff every game,” Luttschwager said. “We have a relatively young group and so we're going to learn in all those situations. I really appreciated that they stayed aggressive and made the adjustments we needed to in the second half to not relax on offense or defense.”

Lutheran also is working super sophomore Jordan Speiser back into her regular role. The standout, who averaged 25 points per game as a freshman, missed the first six of the season due to injury. She scored eight points in a first-round win over Holt on Tuesday before scoring just three in limited minutes Wednesday.

“We're gradually working her into more time,” Luttschwager said. “She just needs reps. She's got to get out there and get comfortable. The more she gets those minutes, she'll be right back at it before long.”

St. Dominic Tournament, semifinals: Lutheran St. Charles 60, Francis Howell Central 29