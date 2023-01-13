Baird triggers third-period rally to help Timberland capture Warrenton Shootout crown

WARRENTON — Madison Baird was beginning to wonder if she would ever get back on a basketball court.

The Timberland High senior missed her sophomore and junior years with a pair of ACL tears.

"She's been waiting a long time to show what she can do," Timberland girls basketball coach Brad Schellert said.

The 5-foot-5-inch sparkplug certainly proved she belongs Friday night.

Baird triggered a third-quarter explosion with 11 points to help the Wolves to a 54-37 win over Warrenton in the championship game of the Warrenton Winter Shootout in Warren County.

Timberland (13-3) won its sixth in a row and captured its second tournament crown of the season after taking home first place in the Winfield Tournament in early December.

The red-hot Wolves are off to their best start since the 2003-2004 team also won 13th of its first 16 games on the way to a school record 19 wins.

Baird, who is enjoying a healthy campaign for the first time in three seasons, kept the winning streak alive with a monster third period that turned the game around. She scored all 11 of her points, and added three rebounds and two steals, in a span of just 3 minutes and 28 seconds.

That outburst triggered a 14-5 run that helped erase a seven-point deficit.

"We just kind of picked up the energy and they couldn't keep up," said Baird, who came into the contest averaging just 5.1 points per game.

The breakout performance came as no surprise to Baird's teammates, who were waiting for a huge effort.

"We all knew she could do this," Timberland sophomore guard Alysse Lamb said.

Lamb contributed eight points to the second-half rally including a big 3-pointer off a nifty feed from Baird.

"This is the kind of team where everybody has to do something for us to win," Baird said.

Such was the case on Friday.

Senior twins Leah Wilmsmeyer and Lexi Wilmsmeyer added 24 points with Leah recording 14 points.

But this night belonged to Baird, who woke her team up from its slumber over the game's first 17 minutes.

"Warrenton played well," Schellert said. "They kind of got us out of our game plan, being physical and muscling us up a little bit. We just made some adjustments and the second half was much better."

Warrenton (8-7) bolted out to a 10-point lead in the opening half on the outside shooting of senior Audrey Payne, who finished with a team-best 12 points.

Payne's triple just 34 seconds into the third period pushed the host's lead to 23-16.

That's when Baird took over.

"I felt like I needed to start doing more," she said.

Baird canned a 3-pointer to start the blitz. Lexi Wilmsmeyer followed with a basket before Baird drilled another long range bomb to get her team to within 26-24.

Just 21 seconds later, Baird grabbed a rebound and sailed coast-to-coast to start an old-fashioned 3-point play that put the Wolves ahead for the first time at 29-28.

Warrenton answered to regain a 31-30 advantage on 3-pointer by Erin Klasing.

That set the stage for Lamb's 3-pointer that put Timberland ahead for good 33-31.

The Wentzville-based school then reeled off the final four points of the period on foul shots by Knia Graham and a basket from Leah Wilmsmeyer.

Timberland outscored Warrenton 18-3 over the final stanza to win going away.

Warrenton entered the contest on a four-game winning streak and controlled play early rushing to a 19-9 lead. Its defense forced the Wolves to miss 12 of their first 14 shots.

But the Warriors came up empty down the stretch with just five points over the final 10:29.

"We were hot, we felt good," said Warrenton coach Hannah Logan, who as Hannah Sutton was a standout on the school's 2015 team that won its first district title. "And then we came out in the third quarter and didn't run team offense. A lot of one on one and that didn't work."

