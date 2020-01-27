Barnett's career night guides Vashon past St. Pius X

FESTUS — Vashon freshman post player Kanitra Barnett received some words of wisdom on Monday.

Wolverines coach Jimmy McKinney laid things out in the simplest terms – and Barnett listened, coming up huge in the Wolverines' 65-34 win over host St. Pius X of Festus.

“I always try to put the work in every game, but tonight I had a talk with coach and he told me I needed to come out and work even harder if I was going to help us get over our four-game losing streak," Barrett said. "I felt like we got off to a great start and it made a big difference for me and for the team.”

Barnett scored nine of her career-high 19 points in the first half and Vashon (9-6) bolted to an 19-8 lead on the way to the triumph.

Early pressure spelled doom for the Lancers.

“I think the moment got a little too big for us,” St. Pius coach Aaron Portell said. “We couldn't keep our composure against that press like we practiced. Everything we practiced just flew out the window. That hurt us because it wasn't the start we needed.”

Vashon coach John Albert III enjoyed the lightning-quick start.