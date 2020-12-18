Baumgartner steps up to help Marquette knock off rival Lafayette

CLARKSON VALLEY — Marquette junior Katie Baumgartner grabbed the rebound and immediately headed down court.
The 5-foot-11 post player saw some open space and continued to dribble, rambling past one defender after another.
She was determined to go all the way, end to end.
Finally, the 90-foot jaunt came to a conclusion when an Baumgartner — out of breath — was fouled right under the basket.
"I was tired," she said.
The coast-to-coast run brought a smile to the face of Marquette coach Tim Bowdern.
"Like watching a train wreck," he said.
Baumgartner was feeling it Friday night.
Known mainly for her rebounding and defensive prowess, Baumgartner flexed some offensive muscle with a career-high 18 points as the Mustangs exploded in the second half to post a 54-37 win over Lafayette in a battle of school district rivals at Marquette High.
The Mustangs improved to 6-1 with what Baumgartner said was her team's best effort of the season. Their quick getaway is their best since the 2010-2011 squad won seven of its first eight.
Marquette also recorded its sixth successive win over Lafayette (5-2). The Lancers' last victory in the long series was a 72-67 triumph on Feb. 2, 2018. The teams have split 30 games since 1999.
Baumgartner made both free throws after her end-to-end third quarter foray to highlight an 11-0 outburst over the first 4 minutes, 10 seconds of the second half. The blitz turned a close game into a rout, giving the hosts a safe 40-26 lead.
Lafayette never got closer than to within 12 points the rest of the way.
Baumgartner added 15 rebounds to her special night. She posted the third double-double of her career.
"She's just physically tough," Lafayette coach Denise Meyer said.
Baumgartner could not have picked a better time to break loose. Marquette's top gun, Kennedi Watkins, spent most of the night in foul trouble and was not a factor in the first half.
Sophomore guard Taryn Blevins also stepped up with nine points, seven of which came with Watkins on the bench.
"(Watkins) is one of the players that gets our adrenalin going," said Baumgartner, who is also a soccer standout. "With her out, we feel like we've got to work even harder to get that extra boost."
Explained Blevins, "She brings the energy and with her not out there, the rest of us had to take that responsibility."
Watkins, who finished with 11 points, picked up her second foul with 2:49 left in the first quarter and spent the remainder of the half on the bench. Lafayette outscored Marquette just 13-12 over the final 10:11 of the half, thanks in part to Baumgartner, Blevins and junior forward Ally Fitzgerald, who added nine points and 14 rebounds.
Lafayette began to take advantage of Watkins' absence midway through the second quarter, scoring six successive points to grab a 20-18 lead.
But the Mustangs reeled off nine of the next 11 points to go up 27-22. They fueled the run by hitting six successive foul shots to take a 29-26 cushion into the break.
Baumgartner, who was 10 of 11 at the line, sank two foul shots at the outset of the third period and Watkins added a trey for a 34-26 lead. Taylor Montgomery chipped in with a 3-pointer and Fitzgerald closed the streak with a foul shot that stretched the advantage to 11 points.
Marquette has won two in a row following a 45-40 loss at St. Joseph's just 10 days ago.
"This is probably one of the better starts we've had at Marquette," Bowdern said. "We've got five good starters and some subs that come into the game and we don't lose much when they're out there."
Lafayette had a three-game winning streak snapped. Senior Brynn Jeffries led the way with 10 points.
"We just ran into a buzzsaw," Meyer said.
