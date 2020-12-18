Baumgartner steps up to help Marquette knock off rival Lafayette

Baumgartner made both free throws after her end-to-end third quarter foray to highlight an 11-0 outburst over the first 4 minutes, 10 seconds of the second half. The blitz turned a close game into a rout, giving the hosts a safe 40-26 lead.

Lafayette never got closer than to within 12 points the rest of the way.

Baumgartner added 15 rebounds to her special night. She posted the third double-double of her career.

"She's just physically tough," Lafayette coach Denise Meyer said.

Baumgartner could not have picked a better time to break loose. Marquette's top gun, Kennedi Watkins, spent most of the night in foul trouble and was not a factor in the first half.

Sophomore guard Taryn Blevins also stepped up with nine points, seven of which came with Watkins on the bench.

"(Watkins) is one of the players that gets our adrenalin going," said Baumgartner, who is also a soccer standout. "With her out, we feel like we've got to work even harder to get that extra boost."

Explained Blevins, "She brings the energy and with her not out there, the rest of us had to take that responsibility."