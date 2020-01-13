Behan making history at Fort Zumwalt East on and off the court

But Behan is just as deadly in the classroom - as Brown found out.

Behan sports a 4.67 grade-point-average as is ranked eighth in a class of 298. She has gotten straight A’s ever since she recorded a B in a third-grade reading class.

Her penchant for correcting others' grammar in a humorous manner in well known.

“She does it around the house with her brothers (Nick and William), it aggravates the heck out of them,” explained her mother Shannon. “I’m kind of a word person, so she doesn’t get me too often.”

Behan, who scored 31 on her ACT test, plans on studying Aerospace Engineering and follow in the footsteps of her father, Will, who works at Boeing.

Nicknamed, "The Giraffe," Behan has pushed her game to a higher level over the past two seasons. She is averaging 18.8 points and 13.9 rebounds this year for the Lions, who are off to a 7-4 start.

Thanks in part to Behan, the program, which began playing on the varsity level in 2008-09, is starting to gain some notoriety after posting a 17-9 mark last season.

And Behan has played a key role in that growth spurt.