Behan switches gears, helps Fort Zumwalt East knock off rival North

"I saw we had a couple seconds left, so I was like, 'We've got to get a shot off," Behan said. "So I took it. Shooting threes in practice pays off."

Behan is 2-for-3 from long range this season.

"People are going to ask, 'Why doesn't she shoot more 3-pointers?'" East coach Kyle Brown said. "We need her down low."

The two rivals battled back-and forth prior to Behan's shot. There were three lead changes and neither team held more than a five-point advantage.

North took a 17-16 lead on a jumper by Jordyn Grimes with 4 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third.

Behan, who was double and triple covered all night long, responded with a couple free throws just 29 seconds later to set the stage for her period-ending bomb.

"I thought we outplayed them that whole third quarter," North coach Dusty Weiskopf said. "For her to hit that shot, that was big. Then, we just couldn't hit anything in the fourth quarter."

The Lions used the momentum from that shot to go on a 9-1 run over the first 3:48 of the final period. Junior Tyliah Williams, who finished with 11 points, canned a 3-pointer to highlight the blitz. Yasmine Edmonson added a field goal and a pair of free throws.