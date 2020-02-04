Behan switches gears, helps Fort Zumwalt East knock off rival North

ST. PETERS — Fort Zumwalt East senior Liz Behan is not about to abandon her power game just yet.
The 6-foot-2 inch center is one of the most feared inside players in the Gateway Athletic Conference. No one can match her size and strength in close to the basket.
But for one night, Behan used a deft outside shooting touch to dismantle an opponent.
Her 3-point shot in the final seconds of the third quarter helped kick-start the Lions to a 38-27 win over Fort Zumwalt North on Tuesday in a GAC Central showdown at East.
East (13-5, 4-1), a one time doormat in the six-team conference, sits in a three-way tie with North (13-5, 4-1) and Fort Zumwalt South (10-8, 5-1) for league supremacy. The Lions' back-to-back games against North and South on Feb. 18 and 21 will likely decide whether they will claim their first league title since beginning play on the varsity level in 2008.
Behan, who is being recruited by several NCAA Division I schools, including Kansas University, led the way 19 points and 16 rebounds, both game highs. She came into the contest averaging 19 points and 14 boards and recorded her 15th double-double of the season.
But her 22-footer from just outside the arc with two ticks remaining in the third period pushed a slim one-point lead to 21-17 and set the stage for East's monster fourth-quarter effort.
"I saw we had a couple seconds left, so I was like, 'We've got to get a shot off," Behan said. "So I took it. Shooting threes in practice pays off."
Behan is 2-for-3 from long range this season.
"People are going to ask, 'Why doesn't she shoot more 3-pointers?'" East coach Kyle Brown said. "We need her down low."
The two rivals battled back-and forth prior to Behan's shot. There were three lead changes and neither team held more than a five-point advantage.
North took a 17-16 lead on a jumper by Jordyn Grimes with 4 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third.
Behan, who was double and triple covered all night long, responded with a couple free throws just 29 seconds later to set the stage for her period-ending bomb.
"I thought we outplayed them that whole third quarter," North coach Dusty Weiskopf said. "For her to hit that shot, that was big. Then, we just couldn't hit anything in the fourth quarter."
The Lions used the momentum from that shot to go on a 9-1 run over the first 3:48 of the final period. Junior Tyliah Williams, who finished with 11 points, canned a 3-pointer to highlight the blitz. Yasmine Edmonson added a field goal and a pair of free throws.
Behan's two foul shots pushed the lead to 30-18 midway through the frame. North never got closer than to within six points the rest of the way.
East's in-your-face defense forced the Panthers to miss 16 of their first 17 shots in the second half. North went 8:24 without making a field goal.
"Our defense was really good," said Williams, who made three 3-pointers. "We were focused."
The triumph was extra special to Brown, who served as a teacher and coach at North for 19 years.
"We wanted this for him," Behan said.
The Lions, who have won six of their last seven, are a program on the rise. They won just two of 24 games during Behan's freshman campaign before posting their first winning season with a 17-9 mark last winter.
Now, they are in position to grab their first conference crown due to Tuesday's effort.
"It wasn't pretty, but we were able to gut it out," Brown said. "We've been in a couple games like this where our defense is good enough to get us through."
Jaden Stahl led North with 11 points. The Panthers had won eight of their previous nine entering the contest.