Bell, Lovelace help send O'Fallon into title game with big win over Belleville West

Ice and foul trouble are the only things that have been able to slow her down this season.

"I was walking to my car and I didn't see the ice," Bell recalled. "I tried not to fall on my elbow, because I hurt my elbow before."

Bell missed a 56-41 loss to Civic Memorial on Dec. 21, a game that might have been different with her in the lineup.

"We're a different team when she's out there," O'Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff said. "All of our sets kind of go through her."

Bell is averaging 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. A potential NCAA Division I prospect, she has already made unofficial visits to several schools.

She received plenty of help from junior Tyana Lovelace, who added 16 points to the winning attack on Friday. Freshman Shannon Dowell added 11 points and sophomore Avery Christopher chipped in with 11 points off the bench.

The Panthers exploded late in the second quarter and early in the third to take control.

Lovelace, who stands 5-11, and Bell did a lot of the damage in close to the basket.