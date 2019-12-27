Bell, Lovelace help send O'Fallon into title game with big win over Belleville West

MASCOUTAH — On the basketball court, O'Fallon junior Amelia Bell is a picture of grace, gliding from one end to the other with the greatest of ease.
Off the court, well, that's a different story.
Away from the hardwood, the clumsy Bell can emerge.
"I've had some pretty bad falls," she says.
The six-footer took a tumble on a patch of ice two weeks ago and cracked her head. She suffered an apparent concussion and missed two games while going through medical protocol.
Bell can look back now and laugh at her faux pas.
"It hurt for a little bit," she said. "And my teammates made fun of me a lot. They still do. But, it's fine now."
Bell was in rare form on Friday pumping in a game-high 18 points to lead the Panthers to an emphatic 64-38 win over Belleville West in the semifinal round of the 42nd annual Mascoutah Invitational at Mascoutah High.
O'Fallon (12-2), the two-time defending tournament champion, will face Highland (11-3) in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Highland beat Nashville in the other semifinal contest.
Bell did plenty of damage despite spending most of the game in foul trouble. She added seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 22 minutes of playing time.
Ice and foul trouble are the only things that have been able to slow her down this season.
"I was walking to my car and I didn't see the ice," Bell recalled. "I tried not to fall on my elbow, because I hurt my elbow before."
Bell missed a 56-41 loss to Civic Memorial on Dec. 21, a game that might have been different with her in the lineup.
"We're a different team when she's out there," O'Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff said. "All of our sets kind of go through her."
Bell is averaging 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. A potential NCAA Division I prospect, she has already made unofficial visits to several schools.
She received plenty of help from junior Tyana Lovelace, who added 16 points to the winning attack on Friday. Freshman Shannon Dowell added 11 points and sophomore Avery Christopher chipped in with 11 points off the bench.
The Panthers exploded late in the second quarter and early in the third to take control.
Lovelace, who stands 5-11, and Bell did a lot of the damage in close to the basket.
"The first 14 minutes, we played really well," West coach Clayton Fisher said. "Then we kind of collapsed near the end of the first half. They eventually just wore us down."
O'Fallon scored six unanswered points in the final 1 minute, 2 seconds of the opening half to take a 32-23 lead into the break. Lovelace contributed back-to-back baskets and Christopher ended the blitz with a steal and layup.
The Panthers then put the game away with a 18-6 run in the third quarter that was led by three baskets from Bell. Dowell contributed a nifty steal and layup. Christopher closed the run with a driving layup that pushed the lead to 50-32.
"We knew (West) would come and be ready," Knolhoff said. "I was proud of the way our girls responded."
O'Fallon has spent plenty of time in the shadow of perennial Southwestern Conference kingpin Edwardsville.
But this time around, the Panthers feel as though they have the talent to compete with anybody.
"What's really impressive with this group is their team chemistry," Knolhoff said. "They're just playing so hard. We definitely have a chance to make a run this year."
West bolted out to a 17-15 lead early in the second quarter and stayed within strinking distance until early in the third period. Maliah Sparks paced the Maroons (9-4) with eight points.
"Our effort was good all day," Fisher said. "(The Panthers) were very good. They just took it to us."