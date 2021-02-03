Big night from Jansen helps St. Joseph's top Hazelwood Central

WEBSTER GROVES — Kayla Jansen made the most of a big opportunity Wednesday.

The St. Joseph’s freshman post player combined with fellow bigs in junior forward Kiley Duchardt and senior forward Michele Origliasso to account for a definite size advantage.

St. Joseph’s made the most of its advantage in rolling to the 63-46 win over Hazelwood Central Wednesday in an opening round game of the 13th annual Webster Winter Challenge.

“Usually, you don’t have three bigs in the lineup at the same time in something like this,” Jansen said. “We can all play inside and we can all play outside. We are able to just balance off one another. We know how to look for each other and move the ball around.”

The win means St. Joseph’s (10-4), No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) will play at Incarnate Word at 6 p.m. Friday in a tournament semifinal for the chance to play for the championship at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

As the three bigs got rolling, it was Jansen who stepped to the forefront.