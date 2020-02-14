Big-shot Bruns caps Kirkwood's comeback win over Parkway North

With the game in her hands, all Kirkwood High senior forward Natalie Bruns could do was think about her fingertips.

Bruns lifted the Pioneers to a 51-50 comeback victory at Parkway North by sinking a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool girls basketball game.

“I had a coach one time tell me to focus on one detail, one thing, and that's it in a situation like that,” Bruns said. “The goal is to get rid of all the distractions. I just wanted to get the ball up on my fingertips and just feel the ball there as I shot it. It felt really good to get this one after how things started.”

Bruns' free throws provided the final score and completed Kirkwood's crawl out of a 15-point hole in the third quarter. A last-second 3-pointer by Parkway North's Amy Jordan missed off the back iron.

Kirkwood trailed 34-19 but got back to within 41-39 by the end of the third quarter thanks to some defensive adjustments and the fact Bruns and senior guard Rylee Mulvaney provided a potent one-two offensive punch.

The other end of the court, though, is where it all started, Mulvaney said. Stopping Parkway North junior guard Aliyah Williams, who had 16 of her game-high 24 points in the first half, became a key.