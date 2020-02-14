Big-shot Bruns caps Kirkwood's comeback win over Parkway North

With the game in her hands, all Kirkwood High senior forward Natalie Bruns could do was think about her fingertips.
Bruns lifted the Pioneers to a 51-50 comeback victory at Parkway North by sinking a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool girls basketball game.
“I had a coach one time tell me to focus on one detail, one thing, and that's it in a situation like that,” Bruns said. “The goal is to get rid of all the distractions. I just wanted to get the ball up on my fingertips and just feel the ball there as I shot it. It felt really good to get this one after how things started.”
Bruns' free throws provided the final score and completed Kirkwood's crawl out of a 15-point hole in the third quarter. A last-second 3-pointer by Parkway North's Amy Jordan missed off the back iron.
Kirkwood trailed 34-19 but got back to within 41-39 by the end of the third quarter thanks to some defensive adjustments and the fact Bruns and senior guard Rylee Mulvaney provided a potent one-two offensive punch.
The other end of the court, though, is where it all started, Mulvaney said. Stopping Parkway North junior guard Aliyah Williams, who had 16 of her game-high 24 points in the first half, became a key.
“We just knew we had to lock down and play as a team and the defensive effort would help us get back into this,” Mulvaney said. “(Williams) killed us and we knew that (playing defense) would give us a chance.”
Bruns scored 13 points in the final 16 minutes to finish with a team-high 21 and Mulvaney had 20.
Kirkwood (20-3 overall, 3-0 conference) won for the seventh consecutive outing and 14th time in 15 games.
“That Parkway North team is so good, but we were able to make adjustments,” Kirkwood coach Monica Tritz said. “Lucky for us, it was a good thing we had a week to prepare — you wouldn't know it by watching that first half.”
Kirkwood didn't take its first lead of the game until 1 minute and 40 seconds remained when a Mulvaney rebound and putback made it 49-48. Two Williams free throws with 26 seconds left put Parkway North ahead 50-49, setting up Kirkwood's successful finish with Bruns at the line.
After Williams' effort, the Vikings got 11 points from junior guard Mackenzie Rhodes.
“That's the difference in the game, they started hitting shots,” Vikings coach Brett Katz said. “It just stinks and I feel for our kids. They played really hard.”
Parkway North (16-7, 1-1) failed to match its season high with a fourth consecutive victory and also fell short of repeating its 50-49 victory against Kirkwood from the quarterfinals of the Visitation Christmas Tournament in December.
Since that game Dec. 26, 2019, the Pioneers have lost only once.
“We've gone through things like this before and have come back,” Bruns said. “We just went out and had faith that things would start falling for us if we work hard. Knowing how to deal with this definitely gave us a lift tonight.”