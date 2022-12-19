Bircher's buzzer beater lifts Highland past Civic Memorial in MVC thriller

HIGHLAND, Ill. — Jordan Bircher seemed lost in the moment.

The Highland High freshman remained stunned minutes after she calmly drilled a 13-footer with 1 second remaining Monday to lift the Bulldogs to a thrilling 59-57 girls basketball win over rival Civic Memorial.

"She'll realize what she's done tomorrow at school when everyone comes up and praises her," Highland senior Grace Wilke said.

Bircher should get plenty of love in the halls of the Madison County school on Tuesday.

The lightning-quick sparkplug pulled down a rebound of a missed shot with 11 ticks on the clock. She zipped up court and calmly glanced at the clock as the seconds wound down.

"I felt if I passed it, time might run out," Bircher said. "So I just decided to take it."

Bircher, who finished with 21 points, tossed up a running one-hander that floated through the net for one of the biggest regular-season baskets in the long history of the successful program.

"You could tell the moment was not too big for her, which is pretty impressive for a freshman," Highland coach Clint Hamilton. "We needed her to come up big — and she sure did."

Wilke, who also had 21 points, was confident in her younger teammate.

"The plan was just to attack," Wilke said. "As soon as she started attacking, I knew it was going to go in."

Bircher did not start and came off the bench midway through the opening period, which is her normal role. She displayed the poise of a veteran pumping in 12 points in the opening half to keep her team close after Civic Memorial bolted out to a 22-11 lead.

"This is pretty cool," said Bircher, who came into the contest averaging 4.1 points per game.

Highland (13-2, 5-0) grabbed control of the Mississippi Valley Conference race with the heart-stopping win. Civic Memorial (8-5, 3-2) had won the last 10 league meetings between the teams and 12 of 14 overall.

The Eagles have captured five successive outright league titles, a streak that could be coming to an end.

"The was big," Wilke said. "Winning the (MVC) is very important to us."

Bircher's shot put an end to an up-and-down contest that featured a host of twists and turns. There were five ties in the final 10 minutes and 53 seconds. Neither team led by more three points in the final period.

Highland senior Addison Crask hit a big 3-pointer in the final period. Larissa Taylor and Lauren Maas also made big plays down the stretch.

The Bulldogs held Civic Memorial senior standout Olivia Durbin scoreless. Durbin came into the game averaging 16.8 points per game.

Junior Avari Combes paced the Eagles with a game-high 23 points.

"Some of our decision making down the stretch wasn't what we needed," Civic Memorial veteran coach Mike Arbuthnot said.

Combes, who scored the Eagles' final eight points, converted on a drive from the baseline to give her team a 56-54 lead with 1:07 on the clock. Bircher answered by hitting the first of two foul shots. Taylor muscled in and stole the rebound on the miss.

That hustle play led to a pair of foul shots from Wilke and a 57-56 lead with 25 seconds left.

Combes canned one of two free throws with 11 seconds left to tie the contest and set the stage for Bircher's coast-to-coast rush.

Highland is coming an injury-plagued 8-24 campaign. It lost eight of 10 league games last season.

But the Bulldogs have flipped the script, thanks in part to Wilke and a scrappy group of underclassmen.

"I think we're happy," Wilke said. "But there's still more work to do."

Highland 59, Civic Memorial 57