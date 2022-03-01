Birthday girl Illig leads Troy past Fort Zumwalt South and into fifth straight district final

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — Maggie Illig celebrated her 18th birthday in style Tuesday.

The Troy senior guard scored a team-high 20 points — all in the final three quarters — as the Trojans overcame a 10-point third-quarter deficit to earn a 53-47 win over Fort Zumwalt South in a Class 6 District 4 semifinal at Liberty High.

“It's pretty cool for a birthday gift,” Illig said. “For the seniors, it's win or you're done. We had a slow start, but we came back to win it, so we're excited for the next game.”

Second-seeded Troy (17-10) advances to take on Gateway Athletic Conference South foe Fort Zumwalt West (22-5), the district's top seed, for the district championship at 5 p.m. Saturday. It will be the Trojans' fifth straight district final appearance. They won the district title in 2019.

“It's just nice to get back. It's where you want to get to,” Troy coach Damond Lacy said. “Zumwalt West has a couple good guards and a lot of bigs with a lot of size. They're a great opponent and we're gonna have to bring our 'A' game.”

Third-seeded South (18-8) lost for just the fourth time in its final 21 games after a 1-4 start.

“You've got to give Troy a lot of credit. They're a tough team. They come out and they just keep fighting,” Bulldogs coach Melanie Schmit said. “I thought our kids fought really hard, too. We just kind of ran out of gas and had a hard time keeping a couple of their guards in front of us.”

Just as big as Illig's contributions were those of her senior teammate Kinsey Dueker, who poured in 19 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

“It was all my teammates setting me up. We're all on the same page with that,” Dueker said. “It was all a huge adrenaline rush for me. They kept hitting buckets on the other end, so we were just like we've got to do the same.”

A four-point Bulldogs' halftime lead ballooned to 10 with just 2 minutes and 33 seconds left in the third quarter, but the Trojans chipped the deficit to three by quarter's end with much of the damage coming from Illig and Dueker, who had eight of the 10 points during the run.

“Maggie did a good job getting downhill and actually putting pressure toward the basket,” Lacy said. “And Kinsey was a recipient of a lot of dump-offs and scored with contact.”

The fourth quarter started with 3-pointers from two rather unlikely shooters. Troy's Alyssa Schulte came off the bench to tie the game 36-36 with just her fourth trey in 13 attempts this season. That was followed at the other end by a triple by South's Mariah Dallas, who had made just two of seven from beyond the arc before that shot.

Bryn Pawlik later knocked down a 3 to tie the game at 42-42 with 4:46 to play, but Illig answered 24 seconds later with a trey of her own at the other end.

“We had the momentum and then they came back, so I just wanted to make sure we kept going and stayed in it,” said Illig, a Michigan State signee.

A 5-2 South run tied the game again at 47-47 with one minute remaining in regulation, but Dueker and Illig combined on the basket that put Troy up for good.

Dueker had the ball in the high post and found Illig cutting to the basket for an easy give-and-go lay-up that made it 49-47 with 52 seconds left.

“We've played with each other for many years, so we know what we like and we just have fun when we're out there,” Illig said.

The Trojans misfired on two straight one-and-one free throw attempts, including one by Illig, that could have made it a two-possession game, but Dueker gave a big gift to the birthday girl by rebounding her miss and sticking it back in to effectively seal the win with 23 seconds remaining.

“Once I got the ball, I didn't feel anyone around me, so I knew I had to score,” Dueker said.

South got off to a slow start offensively at the game's onset with several missed lay-ups and other shots right around the basket.

“We missed some easy shots early on that we don't normally miss,” Schmit said.

Troy started slowly as well with the game's first points not coming until the first quarter was nearly three minutes old, but the Trojans got things going in the second half of the quarter with a 7-2 lead and 9-7 advantage after the first eight minutes thanks to Dueker's lay-up with 28 seconds left.

The second quarter belonged to Pawlik and the Bulldogs.

She had the first four baskets of the period with just two Troy free throws sprinkled in there to stake South to a 15-11 lead just over three minutes in.

Pawlik would finish the second quarter with 10 minutes and several strong passes, as well as the Bulldogs built a 24-17 halftime lead.

Pawlik scored a game-high 21 points for the Bulldogs, continuing a late-season trend of offensive prowess for the team's second-leading scorer, who will return next year for her senior season, along with leading scorer Dallas.

“Bryn Pawlik had a great game tonight,” Schmit said. “Sometimes I just don't know if she totally realizes all the time how good she can be offensively. We tried to run a few things for her and she was able to make some shots.”