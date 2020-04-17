Blade steps down as Edwardsville's basketball coach; remains with softball team

Lori Blade never tipped her hand.

The highly-successful basketball and softball coach at Edwardsville High always claimed that she liked both sports equally.

That tie was broken on Thursday.

Blade informed her players via video conference call that she is resigning as basketball coach, but will stay on as softball coach. She intends to keep teaching as well.

Her decision was confirmed by Edwardsville athletics director Alex Fox.

“She told me from time to time that she always had an affinity for softball,” Fox said. “Because it was outside, in the spring, fresh air — she liked that.”

Blade, who could not be reached for comment, is among the best in the country at both sports. The 54-year-old is the only coach in the state to record over 700 wins in two different sports.

She fashioned a 743-92 mark in 26 seasons as a basketball coach, including eight at Carrollton High in Greene County, where she won back-to-back Class A state titles in 2001 and 2002.