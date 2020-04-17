Blade steps down as Edwardsville's basketball coach; remains with softball team

Lori Blade never tipped her hand.
The highly-successful basketball and softball coach at Edwardsville High always claimed that she liked both sports equally.
That tie was broken on Thursday.
Blade informed her players via video conference call that she is resigning as basketball coach, but will stay on as softball coach. She intends to keep teaching as well.
Her decision was confirmed by Edwardsville athletics director Alex Fox.
“She told me from time to time that she always had an affinity for softball,” Fox said. “Because it was outside, in the spring, fresh air — she liked that.”
Blade, who could not be reached for comment, is among the best in the country at both sports. The 54-year-old is the only coach in the state to record over 700 wins in two different sports.
She fashioned a 743-92 mark in 26 seasons as a basketball coach, including eight at Carrollton High in Greene County, where she won back-to-back Class A state titles in 2001 and 2002.
Blade compiled a 510-65 record in 18 basketball seasons at Edwardsville. Under her guidance, the Tigers finished second in the state in Class 4A in 2012 and 2017 and fourth in 2018. She had a string of seven successive 30-plus win seasons from 2007-2013. Her teams won 17 regional titles over her 18 years.
“She’s a legend — she took us to a different level,” Fox said. “Her name will be synonymous with Edwardsville basketball for years to come.”
Blade worked wonders with her no-nonsense approach on the hardwood. Her ability to set up effective game plans and figure out the weaknesses of her opponents was unique.
In addition to her on-court skills, she had a way of bringing the best out in her players.
“She taught me to work hard and how to push through things,” said Tigers senior Maria Smith, who played both basketball and softball. “From her, I’ve learned things I can take and apply in life.”
Smith, who will continue her career in softball at Southern Mississippi University, said Blade was especially important to her as a basketball coach.
“A lot of (softball) things came easy to me — but not basketball,” Smith said. “I had to work for everything and she was there for me.”
A native of Casey, Illinois, Blade was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016.
Smith said the players were saddened by Blade’s sudden basketball departure.
“But it’s a long season and I’m glad that she gets more time for her family,” Smith noted.
The hard-nosed Blade will be tough to replace. Caty Ponce, an assistant in both sports and a former basketball and softball player at the school, is one of the leading candidates.
“(Ponce) is definitely somebody in the mix for sure,” Fox said. “We’re going to put (the job) out there and see what we get back.”
