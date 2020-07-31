Blaine returns to St. Louis region to coach St. Dominic girls basketball team

DJ Blaine is coming home to begin a new chapter.
Nearly two decades after leaving her hometown of Wentzville for San Clemente, California with her husband Brian, a lieutenant colonel in the Marines, Blaine has been hired as the new girls basketball coach at St. Dominic.
Blaine played basketball and was later an assistant coach at Holt High School. She also coached at the University of Missouri-St. Louis before leaving for the Golden State.
“We left Missouri in 2003 and started the Marine Corps journey and we are slowly coming to a close in that chapter,” Blaine said. “Being in California has been tough because things have been closed down (because of COVID-19 restrictions) and my kids have not been able to do what they love. We just started brainstorming because schools, sports, everything are postponed until January. We started thinking of ideas of how we could get them back to normal and this job came open. I gave (St. Dominic president Jim) Welby a call to see if we'd be a good fit and the timing was perfect. I was in Missouri a couple weeks ago, we set up and interview and it's taken off since. I'm so excited to be coming home. We've lived in seven or eight states and haven't lived anywhere more than three years.”
Since departing, Blaine and her family have spent time in Quantico, Virginia on three separate occasions. They also set roots in Pensacola, Florida; Jacksonville, North Carolina; Indianapolis; Kaneohe, Hawaii and Ankney, Iowa.
Blaine, who is happy to be settled back home, will also work as a physical education and health teacher, and get the chance to coach a couple of her family members at the O'Fallon school. Her niece, Ellie Cook, will be a junior for the Crusaders this year. She led St. Dominic in scoring with 11 points per game last season.
Blaine will also continue coaching her oldest daughter, Jessie, who will be a senior. Jessie Blaine helped San Clemente High reach the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Class 2A division championship last season.
DJ Blaine has been a youth coach for her children — Jessie, Emma and Audrey — for the last 13 years. She's also coached with Sports International in Belgium and Ireland.
She takes over for Jeff Menke, who was 84-71 in six seasons. The Crusaders were 11-15 last season.
St. Dominic athletics director Kevin Roberts said he’s excited to have Blaine take the reins.
“It will take some adjustments with a new philosophy and new expectations of what her program will be,” Roberts said. “I’d expect a smooth transition with a lot of juniors and just one senior. I think they’ll be ready to go. She’ll push them and demand a lot but I think she’ll also be one to love on them. She’s going to be a great teacher and role model. To find someone this qualified that knows the area and understands what St. Dominic is, she has family that attends St. Dominic, is really a diamond in the rough.”
Blaine said she's already doing homework on her new squad and even some potential opponents.
“I've been watching hudl videos of teams we've played and some of the things that we do,” Blaine said. “I'm really excited to get things started. I feel closer to the game now more than ever. I am grateful for St. Dominic to give me this opportunity to be part of their program and allow my kids to attend a fantastic school.”
