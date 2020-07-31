Blaine returns to St. Louis region to coach St. Dominic girls basketball team

“We left Missouri in 2003 and started the Marine Corps journey and we are slowly coming to a close in that chapter,” Blaine said. “Being in California has been tough because things have been closed down (because of COVID-19 restrictions) and my kids have not been able to do what they love. We just started brainstorming because schools, sports, everything are postponed until January. We started thinking of ideas of how we could get them back to normal and this job came open. I gave (St. Dominic president Jim) Welby a call to see if we'd be a good fit and the timing was perfect. I was in Missouri a couple weeks ago, we set up and interview and it's taken off since. I'm so excited to be coming home. We've lived in seven or eight states and haven't lived anywhere more than three years.”